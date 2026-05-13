Novo Nordisk Canada and Rexall Pharmacy partner to offer convenience, support, and home delivery for Canadians taking Ozempic® and Wegovy®

Partnership offers Canadians taking Ozempic® and Wegovy® their prescriptions delivered right to their doorstep with pricing in line with in-store pharmacy

MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 13, 2026 /CNW/ - Novo Nordisk Canada and Rexall, a trusted, licensed Canadian pharmacy, announced today the launch of Novo Nordisk Care® Rx, a strategic partnership that aims to provide seamless home access to high-quality medications including Ozempic® (semaglutide injection), Wegovy® (semaglutide injection) and Rybelsus® (semaglutide tablets).

Novo Nordisk Care® Rx is a one-stop solution, that safely dispenses and ships medications – with the support of Rexall's online pharmacy, Rexall Direct – right to Canadians' homes at no additional cost, reducing the need for in-person pharmacy visits while helping ensure timely, secure access to treatment. Patients will have the opportunity to chat with a Rexall pharmacist over the phone and receive personalized education, advice, and ongoing support.

"For more than a century, Novo Nordisk has supported people living with chronic conditions. As Canadians look for simpler, more convenient ways to manage their health in everyday life, this partnership with Rexall Direct helps make trusted treatments for type 2 diabetes and obesity easier to access--delivered directly to people's homes with discretion and care," said Iain Graham, General Manager of Novo Nordisk Canada.

"At Rexall, our focus is on making care more accessible, convenient, and patient‑centered. Our partnership with Novo Nordisk represents another meaningful step in delivering on that commitment. Through this collaboration, customers can confidently access Ozempic® and Wegovy® products from a trusted pharmacy, receive personalized support and guidance from our pharmacists, and manage their care from the comfort of their own home. Together, we share a belief that better health outcomes begin by removing barriers to care and supporting the overall health and well‑being of people across Canada," said Jeff Boutilier, Chief Operating Officer, Rexall Pharmacy.

Research shows that many people living with type 2 diabetes manage multiple medications alongside other chronic conditions, adding complexity to everyday life.1 Novo Nordisk Care® Rx was designed with this in mind; providing reliable access to all of their prescriptions through a single, convenient service could help reduce the day‑to‑day burden and support people in staying on track with their care. People living with obesity frequently encounter barriers in the healthcare system, including experiences of weight bias and stigma that can limit access to appropriate care.2 Solutions that make it easier to access prescribed care--such as home delivery--may help remove some of those barriers and better support individuals on their health journey.

About Novo Nordisk Care® Rx

Novo Nordisk Care® Rx is a service designed to support patients who have been prescribed select Novo Nordisk medications by offering home delivery through Rexall Direct. Savings are automatically applied for eligible patients and there is no subscription fee. The platform offers convenient and fast delivery, meeting Canadians where they are. The platform offers continuous support for patients through both Novo Nordisk Care® and Rexall Direct.

The service has launched across all Canadian provinces and territories – except Quebec – providing millions of Canadians with convenience, support, and a modern approach to prescription management. For more information on Novo Nordisk Care® Rx, Canadians can visit www.NovoNordiskCareRx.ca.

About Novo Nordisk

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat serious chronic diseases built upon our heritage in diabetes. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines, and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 76,300 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. For more information, visit novonordisk.ca , Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn and YouTube .

About Rexall

Rexall is a leading pharmacy retailer in Canada, dedicated to caring for Canada's health, one person at a time. Through Rexall Direct, the company offers convenient prescription delivery and virtual pharmacy support to patients across Canada.* For more information, visit rexall.ca or rexalldirect.ca.

*Available in all provinces and territories except Quebec.

____________ 1 Vallis M, Jin S, Klimek-Abercrombie A, Ng G, Ivers NM. A Qualitative Study of Barriers to Medication-Taking Among People With Type 2 Diabetes Using the Theoretical Domains Framework. Diabetes Spectr. 2024 Mar 5;37(3):264-272. doi: 10.2337/ds23-0038. 2 Gupta N, Bombak A, Foroughi I, Riediger N. Discrimination in the health care system among higher-weight adults: evidence from a Canadian national cross-sectional survey. Health Promot Chronic Dis Prev Can. 2020 Nov/Dec;40(11-12):329-335. doi: 10.24095/hpcdp.40.11/12.01.

SOURCE Novo Nordisk Canada Inc.

Contact for further information: Novo Nordisk Canada, Kate Hanna, 905-301-7334, [email protected]; Jaclyn Crawford, 647-201-6817, [email protected]; Rexall, Erica Hung, 416-434-5165, [email protected]