Novo Nordisk Introduces Extra Savings for Canadians Who Choose Ozempic®

MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 26, 2026 /CNW/ - Novo Nordisk Canada is announcing that effective Friday, May 29, 2026, eligible Canadians who do not have public or private coverage and choose the brand Ozempic® (semaglutide injection) will pay less, aligning their medication costs with generic alternatives.

Ozempic® (semaglutide injection) (CNW Group/Novo Nordisk Canada Inc.)

Novo Nordisk has an established supply of Ozempic® across Canada. Ozempic® was approved in 2018, and there are now more than one million Canadians using semaglutide. For more information on eligibility and how to access a savings card, patients can visit Ozempic.ca. Savings cards can be used at local pharmacies across Canada, excluding Quebec, and will be applied automatically at Novo Nordisk Care® Rx operated by Rexall, and select online telehealth and retail partners.

"We are dedicated to ensuring that eligible patients who choose Ozempic® can stay on the brand because of these additional savings. Our commitment to patients, healthcare providers, and the broader healthcare system remains as strong as ever," says Iain Graham, General Manager at Novo Nordisk Canada. "Our savings program enables patients and physicians to continue on Ozempic®, the brand they are familiar with."

About Ozempic1

Ozempic® was approved by Health Canada in 2018. Ozempic® is indicated for the once-weekly treatment of adult patients with type 2 diabetes to improve glycemic control. Ozempic® can be used with metformin, sulfonylurea and a sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 inhibitor (SGLT2i) and basal insulin with metformin. Ozempic® is also indicated:

as an adjunct to diet, exercise, and standard of care to reduce the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events (cardiovascular death, non-fatal myocardial infarction, or nonfatal stroke) in adults with type 2 diabetes and established cardiovascular disease and/or chronic kidney disease.

to reduce the risk of sustained eGFR decline, end-stage kidney disease, and cardiovascular death in adults with type 2 diabetes and chronic kidney disease.

For information about Ozempic®, including important safety information, please view the product monograph here.

About Novo Nordisk

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat serious chronic diseases built upon our heritage in diabetes. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines, and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 67,900 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. For more information, visit novonordisk.ca , Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn and YouTube.

____________________________ 1 Novo Nordisk Canada Inc. (April 14, 2026). Ozempic® Product Monograph.

SOURCE Novo Nordisk Canada Inc.

Contact for further information: Novo Nordisk Canada, Kate Hanna, 905-301-7334, [email protected]; Jaclyn Crawford, 647-201-6817, [email protected]