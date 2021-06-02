NovikShake Introduces Three New Colors Across All Shake Lines

QUEBEC CITY, June 2, 2021 /CNW/ -- Novik, a brand of Derby Building Products, has welcomed three new, on-trend solid colors – Brunswick Green, Coventry Gray and Windsor Blue - into its NovikShake family. The new colors will be featured across NovikShake's RoughSawn Cedar, Hand Split, Half-Round, Northern Perfection, and RoughSawn 8' Shake lines. The eye-appealing new shades are:

Brunswick Green – a deep shade of green with hints of sage. Brunswick Green conveys the relaxed feel of nature and the outdoors. Its rich feel pairs perfectly with the popular, rustic elements of wood and stone.

Coventry Gray – a strong medium gray, not too warm or too cool in hue. Coventry Gray embodies the fine balance of light and dark in a neutral gray that will stand the test of time as an accent shade or overall color choice.

Windsor Blue – a sophisticated blue, full of style and confidence. Inspired by sea and sky, Windsor Blue is a majestic blue that will be a perfect fit on any dream home.

"We're excited to expand our new, on-trend color selection across all of our NovikShake product lines," said Amber Skymer, Senior Product Manager, Derby Building Products. "Through our extensive color studies, we've identified these outstanding colors and we're excited to bring them to market. We feel strongly that these colors will offer consumers shades that are reflective of market trends and meet customer desires."

These three new colors join the existing solid colors of Coffee Bean, Heritage Gray, Rockaway Gray, Sandstone, and White to provide a consistent, color palette of eight solid colors across all NovikShake profiles. Six additional blended colors and five StainNatural™ colors are available in select NovikShake profiles.

All NovikShake profiles deliver the authentic warmth and charm of wood-grain texture, without the tedious maintenance and upkeep of wood. Light enough for one-person installation with traditional tools, NovikShake's lightweight panels are easy to install - with no painting, staining or caulking required. NovikShake is impervious to moisture and resistant against rotting, warping, cracking, expansion and contraction. And NovikShake requires little to no upkeep while retaining its beauty for years to come.

NovikShake profiles may vary by market. Visit www.novik.com to learn more or contact your Novik Distributor.

About Novik

The Novik brands, NovikStone® and NovikShake®, are game-changing exterior building materials manufactured by Derby Building Products in Quebec City, Canada. Novik is a vinyl siding complement as well as a DIY-focused brand in the home improvement retail channel. All Novik products are impervious to moisture making them an excellent choice for gable, roofline, and ground contact applications. They are also easy to install and work perfectly in mixed material exteriors. NovikShake features the innovative StainNatural™ color collection, an evolution in translucent colour/texture technology that delivers the rich look of stained cedar.

