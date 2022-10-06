NOVIA Project Will Create 357 New Apartments in Longueuil in 2023 - A project by LSR GesDev in partnership with Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ

LONGUEUIL, QC, Oct. 6, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Just 14 months after the start of construction, NOVIA is opening its first model unit, marking the official launch of a project that will create 357 rental units in Longueuil, at the gateway to the Jacques-Cartier Bridge. The NOVIA development comes amid a major housing crunch.

From left to right : Martin Jacques, Executive Vice-President - Bâtiment Québec of Pomerleau ; Normand Bélanger, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ ; Annie Lemieux, President of LSR GesDev ; Catherine Fournier, Mayor of the City of Longueuil ; Louis-Philippe Drolet, Chief Executive Officer and Partner, KOTV ; Pierre-Yves Lord, host, producer and DJ. Ambassador and future resident of NOVIA. (CNW Group/Fonds de solidarité FTQ)

A green building that promotes a green lifestyle

Strategically located within a seven-minute walk from the Longueuil-Université-de-Sherbrooke metro station, the intermodal terminal and a BIXI station, NOVIA capitalizes on the area's transit-oriented development (TOD) potential. It is also near major roadways, including the Jacques-Cartier Bridge, Route 132 and Taschereau Boulevard, as well as movie theatres, cafés, restaurants, shops, parks and bicycle paths.

Using sustainable construction practices, NOVIA has been designed to reduce heat islands through green roofs. All units will feature, among other things, oversized windows for abundant natural light while efficient waste and water management will allow for large-scale resource conservation.

A mixed-use project with something for everyone

NOVIA offers studio, 3½, 4½, 5½ and 6½ units and two-storey townhomes. This wide range of upscale units caters to the needs of all types of tenants—students, workers, retirees, singles, couples and families alike. All apartments come with air conditioning, five appliances, a private balcony and a workspace.

Designed with user needs in mind, the multi-generational complex has something for everyone. The common spaces maximize natural light and tenants will be spoiled for choice when it comes to amenities: rooftop terraces, workout room, indoor pool, restaurant and café, lounge, co-working spaces, catering kitchen, community vegetable garden, ride-sharing service and EV charging stations. As well, additional storage and indoor parking will be available for rent.

Some 28,000 square feet of retail and office space will also be developed, of which 25,000 square feet (90%) will be occupied by KO Group's headquarters, bringing all its subsidiaries together under one roof.

Quotes

Catherine Fournier, Mayor, City of Longueuil

"There's a real housing crunch in Longueuil right now. So the timing couldn't be better for the construction of these 357 new apartments, which will meet the needs of our growing population. And with so many types of units, households of all sizes, including families, will be able to find the right apartment. Strategically located within walking distance of the metro, this new development will also encourage active and public transportation, which is in line with our vision.

Annie Lemieux, President, LSR GesDev

"We are proud to unveil our project's first model unit today. Built for today but with the future in mind, NOVIA is a humanistic project, the result of hard work by a team of passionate professionals committed to offering a unique living experience. It will be a peaceful place to live yet with its location in the heart of the new Longueuil, residents will also be able to experience the excitement and vitality of city life and enjoy the amenities nearby. LSR GesDev would like to thank its partners, the Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ, Groupe Pomerleau and KO Group, for making this major project a reality."

Normand Bélanger, President and CEO, Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ

"With this partnership, we are creating 845 jobs, boosting the economy and participating in a project designed according to the principles of sustainable development through the quality of its construction and location, which is centred on public transportation in Longueuil's new downtown area."

Martin Jacques, Executive Vice-President of Québec Building Operations, Pomerleau

"NOVIA is a true showcase of Pomerleau's know-how in sustainable construction. Our new ways of conceiving real estate not only positively impact the lives of the people who live in the buildings we build but those of future generations. This innovative project also allows us to show that it is possible to build a large-scale complex that meets the highest quality standards while keeping it accessible to everyone.

Louis Morissette, President, KO Group

"Our teams are very excited and can't wait to move into their new offices at NOVIA. The layout will allow us to bring all of Group KO's subsidiaries under one roof in Longueuil, where we will all be able to work together.

Pierre-Yves Lord, animator, producer and DJ. Project ambassador and future NOVIA resident.

"As project ambassador and future resident, NOVIA will be my pied à terre in the greater Montréal area. The beauty of the place quickly won me over and its location is perfect in terms of travel, with or without a car. With its magnificent view of the city, I even see it as a potential location for film shoots. Quality of life is what NOVIA is all about."

Kim Boutin, multiple Olympic and World Championship short track speed skating medalist. Project ambassador and future NOVIA resident.

"I'm really excited about moving to NOVIA next year. It's a great space that will allow me to enjoy my time at home. With all the facilities on site, I'll have everything I need to kick back, recharge, enjoy the common areas and work out at my own pace. Plus, the view from my balcony is breathtaking, and I'm just minutes away from my training centre in Montréal. I'm counting down the days and am looking forward to becoming a part of the Longueuil community."

The NOVIA project is the result of a partnership between LSR GesDev, a consortium of private investors, and the Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ. Pomerleau, the general contractor, began construction in summer 2021 and delivery is scheduled for summer 2023.

The leasing office and the model unit, designed by interior designer Brooke & Peony, are now open to the public (on appointment) at 1050 Rue Saint-Laurent Ouest.

About Longueuil

Modern and forward-looking, Longueuil is the city-centre of the agglomeration of Longueuil, home to more than 434,000 people. Longueuil stands out for the quality of the essential services it offers its residents, its rich and varied cultural program, and its strong economic potential. With its 360 years of history, Longueuil also offers a stimulating and welcoming living environment conducive to families, in which large green spaces, peaceful urban residential districts and a thriving business community all coexist. www.longueuil.quebec

About LSR GesDev

LSR GesDev is carving a reputation as an expert in managing and developing a variety of residential projects. The company works with partners and professionals to create aesthetically pleasing living spaces. Intent on striking that perfect balance between the characteristics of a building site and the housing needs of its clients, LSR GesDev delivers a value-added living environment. LSR GesDev was spawned by Groupe LSR, a world-class real estate developer, manager and owner that has been involved in multiple large-scale residential projects since its inception in 1969. www.lsrgesdev.ca

About the Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ

The Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ has been helping to drive economic growth and employment in Québec for over 30 years by strategically investing in profitable and socially responsible real estate projects in partnership with other industry leaders. The Fonds immobilier backs residential, office, commercial, institutional and industrial projects of all sizes across Québec. As of June 30, 2022, the Fonds immobilier had 47 projects worth $4.9 billion in development or construction of which the latter will ultimately create 29,000 jobs, 65 portfolio properties under management, 1.8 million square feet of land for development and a cumulative total of $181 million invested in affordable, social and community housing. The Fonds immobilier is a member of Bâtiment durable Québec.

About Pomerleau

With a rich 50-year history, today Pomerleau carries out large-scale projects from coast to coast. Backed by its team members in nine regional offices and more than 150 construction sites across Canada, the company specializes in the design and construction of buildings, infrastructures and civil work. www.pomerleau.ca

About KO Group

KO Group is a media consortium active in television, film, magazine, publishing and entertainment. KO Group works with local creators to design and produce cultural and entertainment content in Québec and abroad. www.kotv.ca www.koscene.ca www.ko-media.ca www.ko24.ca

SOURCE Fonds de solidarité FTQ

For further information: Josée Massicotte, Communications - Public Relations, Mobile: 514 915-0511, [email protected]; Josée Lagacé, Vice-President, Communications and Marketing, Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ, Mobile: 514 707-5180, [email protected]