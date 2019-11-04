November Events at Indigo: Margaret Atwood Discusses Her Latest Book The Testaments, Plus, Hall of Fame Goaltender and Author Ken Dryden Signs Copies of his New Book Scotty: A Hockey Life

From bestselling authors to the most anticipated new releases, Indigo stores across Canada are thrilled to announce the following events in November.

INDIGO PRESENTS: YOU ARE AWESOME BOOK LAUNCH WITH NEIL PASRICHA

TORONTO, Nov. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - Join million-copy bestselling author of The Book of Awesome series and The Happiness Equation, Neil Pasricha, for the launch his new book, You Are Awesome: How To Navigate Change, Wrestle With Failure, And Live An Intentional Life. Book signing to follow.

Event Guidelines:

Individuals must have a wristband to be in the event space and book signing line.

A limited number of tickets (wristbands) are available.

Each ticket will admit one (1) person and include one (1) signed copy of the book, You Are Awesome: How To Navigate Change, Wrestle With Failure, And Live An Intentional Life .

. Tickets are not available for purchase in-store.

Guests will receive a numbered wristband when they arrive at the store on the day of the event. They must exchange their Ticketscene ticket for a numbered wristband at that time.

Wristbands are non-transferrable and cannot be sold.

Access to the event area will only be granted to those guests who received a numbered wristband.

Seating is first come, first served for those with a wristband.

Candid photography and posed photography from the line-up is allowed.

Additional copies of Neil's current and past titles will be available for purchase at the event while quantities last.

Neil is happy to sign any previous titles.

Ticket Price: $20 + tax & service fees

Date and location:

Indigo Robson

Vancouver, BC

Tuesday, November 5 at 7 p.m.

Buy tickets here

--

IN CONVERSATION: MARGARET ATWOOD

Join acclaimed Canadian author Margaret Atwood, in conversation, as she discusses her new book, The Testaments - a sequel to her 1985 novel, The Handmaid's Tale. This is a talk only; no book signing.

Buy tickets here

Date and location:

Bluma Appel Theatre

Toronto, ON

Wednesday, November 6 at 7 p.m.

--

IN CONVERSATION: ISRAEL ELLIS

Join author of Moving Through Walls, Israel Ellis, for an inspirational evening. Using the intimately powerful backdrop of his personal and business life, Israel shares the secrets of success he brings into life every day. Discover a deeper understanding of your "why" purpose in an interactive experience that will leave you feeling motivated.

Date and location:

Indigo Yorkdale

Toronto, ON

Thursday, November 7 at 7 p.m.

--

IN PERSON: KEN DRYDEN

Join Hall of Fame goaltender and bestselling author, Ken Dryden, as he signs his new book, Scotty: A Hockey Life Like No Other.

Event Guidelines:

Line-up will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Individuals must have purchased a copy of Scotty to be in the book signing line; proof of purchase required from any Indigo, Chapters, Coles or Indigospirit location, or Indigo.ca.

to be in the book signing line; proof of purchase required from any Indigo, Chapters, Coles or Indigospirit location, or Indigo.ca. No posed photography, only candid photos from the line

No memorabilia will be signed

Dates and locations:

Indigo West Edmonton

Edmonton, AB

Saturday, November 9 at 4 p.m.

Chapters Belleville

Belleville, ON

Saturday, November 16 at 2 p.m.

--

INDIGOKIDS PRESENTS: SKINNAMARINK WITH SHARON & BRAM

Join Sharon & Bram as they celebrate the release of their new book, Skinnamarink, with a mini-concert and book signing!

Date and location:

Indigo Bay & Bloor

Toronto, ON

Sunday, November 10 at 11 a.m.

--

IN CONVERSATION: ANTHONY DANIELS

Join actor Anthony Daniels to discuss the incredible untold story of one of Star Wars' most iconic characters in his new book, I Am C-3PO: The Inside Story with CTV's Richard Crouse.

Event Guidelines:

A limited number of tickets are available for purchase through Ticketscene

Individuals must have a wristband to be in the event space and book signing line

Limit of two (2) tickets per person

Ticket price includes one (1) personalized copy of I Am C-3PO: The Inside Story . The book will be provided at the event.

. The book will be provided at the event. Tickets are not available for purchase in-store

Guests will exchange their Ticketscene ticket for a numbered wristband upon arrival at the store on the day of the event

Access to the event area will only be granted to those guests who received a numbered wristband

Seating is first come, first served for those with a wristband

Candid photos from the line are allowed; no posed photography

Memorabilia is not permitted at this event and will not be signed

Ticket Price: $31.99 + tax & service fees

Buy tickets here

Date and location:

Indigo Bay & Bloor

Toronto, ON

Sunday, November 10 at 6 p.m.

--

IN CONVERSATION: MEGAN HESS

Join Internationally renowned fashion illustrator Megan Hess as she discusses her new book, Elegance: The Beauty of French Fashion, which explores 10 of the best-loved French designers. Book signing to follow.

Date and location:

Indigo Bay & Bloor

Toronto, ON

Thursday, November 14 at 7 p.m.

--

IN PERSON: KEVIN TUERFF

Join author Kevin Tuerff as he signs copies of his novel, Channel of Peace: Stranded in Gander on 9/11; one of the true stories that inspired the smash-hit musical, Come From Away.

Date and location:

Indigo Thunder Bay

Thunder Bay, ON

Friday, November 15 at 7 p.m.

--

IN PERSON: BIANCA MARAIS

Join local author Bianca Marais as she signs copies of her latest book, If You Want To Make God Laugh.

Date and location:

Chapters Woodbridge

Woodbridge, ON

Saturday, November 16 at 2 p.m.

--

IN PERSON: SAMRA ZAFAR

Join award-winning international speaker, scholar and author Samra Zafar as she signs copies of her book, A Good Wife: Escaping The Life I Never Chose.

Date and location:

Chapters Scarborough

Toronto, ON

Saturday, November 16 at 6 p.m.

--

IN PERSON: SEAN FITZ-GERALD

Join senior national writer for The Athletic, Sean Fitz-Gerald, as he signs copies of his first book, Before The Lights Go Out: A Season Inside A Game On The Brink.

Date and location:

Chapters Peterborough

Peterborough, ON

Tuesday, November 19 at 7 p.m.

--

INDIGO & THE FESTIVAL OF LITERARY DIVERSITY (FOLD) PRESENT: IN CONVERSATION WITH JASMIN KAUR

Join author Jasmin Kaur as she discusses and reads from her debut collection of poetry, illustrations and prose, When You Ask Me Where I'm Going. Book signing to follow.

Date and location:

Chapters Brampton

Brampton, ON

Wednesday, November 20 at 7 p.m.

--

INDIGOKIDS PRESENTS: JENNIFER L. HOLM AND MATTHEW HOLM

Join brother and sister duo, Jennifer L. Holm and Matthew Holm, as they share the secrets of writing and drawing bestselling books together, including their latest, Sunny Rolls the Dice. Book signing to follow.

Date and location:

Indigo Metrotown

Burnaby, BC

Thursday, November 21 at 6:30 p.m.

--

INDIGO PRESENTS: JOY OF COOKING WITH JOHN BECKER AND MEGAN SCOTT

Join co-authors, John Becker and Megan Scott to celebrate the fully updated edition of the Joy of Cooking. John and Megan will discuss the more than six hundred new recipes they've developed along with mouth-watering samples for guests. Book signing to follow.

Event Guidelines:

Individuals must have a wristband to be in the event space and book signing line.

A limited number of tickets (wristbands) are available.

Each ticket will admit one (1) person and include one (1) signed copy of the book, Joy of Cooking: 2019 Edition Fully Revised and Updated

Tickets are not available for purchase in-store.

Guests will receive a numbered wristband when they arrive at the store on the day of the event. They must exchange their Ticketscene ticket for a numbered wristband at that time.

Wristbands are non-transferrable and cannot be sold.

Access to the event area will only be granted to those guests who received a numbered wristband.

Seating is first come, first served for those with a wristband.

Candid photography and posed photography from the line-up is allowed.

Ticket Price: $50 + tax & service fees.

Buy tickets here

Date and location:

Indigo Bay & Bloor

Toronto, ON

Thursday, November 21 at 7 p.m.

--

IN CONVERSATION: COCO MA

Join YA author Coco Ma as she discusses and signs copies of her dazzling debut fantasy novel, Shadow Frost.

Date and location:

Indigo Yorkdale

Toronto, ON

Friday, November 22 at 7 p.m.

--

IN PERSON: MAIRLYN SMITH

Join award winning author, Mairlyn Smith as she signs copies of new cookbook, Peace, Love And Fibre: Over 100 Fibre-rich Recipes For The Whole Family.

Date and location:

Chapters Woodbridge

Woodbridge, ON

Saturday, November 23 at 2 p.m.

SOURCE Indigo Books & Music Inc.

For further information: For media inquiries please contact: Melissa Perri, Manager, Public Relations, mperri@indigo.ca

Related Links

http://www.indigo.ca

