November deadline: If you experienced sexual misconduct in the military workplace join thousands in filing a confidential claim

Sexual misconduct includes any form of verbal or physical sexual harassment, discrimination on the basis of sex, gender, gender identity or sexual orientation, and sexual assault.

You may qualify for financial compensation of up to $55,000, and may be entitled to up to an additional $100,000 in certain cases for long-lasting serious harm where VAC disability benefits are not available.

File a claim online with the independent court-appointed Claims Administrator at www.CAF-DNDSexualMisconductClassAction.ca/en/claim or download a Claim Form from www.CAF-DNDSexualMisconductClassAction.ca and submit it to the Claims Administrator by email, fax or mail.

Your Claim Form must be filed by November 24, 2021.

Questions? The Claims Administrator can help: call 1-888-626-2611. For more support, free legal advice, assistance, and a variety of resources please visit www.CAF-DNDSexualMisconductClassAction.ca.

File a Claim. Be Heard.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Jonathan Ptak

Koskie Minsky LLP

Tel: 416-595-2149

Email: [email protected]

Andrew Astritis

Ravenlaw

Tel: 613-567-2901 x.234

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Koskie Minsky LLP