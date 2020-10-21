Sharon Baxter, Executive Director of CHPCA says, "It is important that you and those who care about you know that grief is a journey; some part of you will always love and miss the person who died. We learn to live with the loss and grief in ways that maintain and honour our bond with the person who died but don't limit our capacity for joy, pleasure and a meaningful life. At this trying time, we might be physically distant, but we are emotionally, spiritually and socially connected through our grief".

For many of us, grief impacts all aspects of our lives; physically, socially, emotionally, cognitively, and spiritually. It may also affect our sense of meaning and purpose in life; and this reality has created the need to ensure information and resources on hospice palliative care and advance care planning are accessible to all Canadians; that resources are provided to those who need them in a timely fashion and in the setting of their choice, and that resources meet their care needs.

CHPCA provides Canadians with many helpful resources for those living with grief and bereavement. Find this year's resources at www.chpca.ca/GriefDay and share them with your friends, family and loved ones who are experiencing grief. Social media users are invited to engage with CHPCA's Facebook (CanadianHospicePalliativeCare) and Twitter (@CanadianHPCAssn) and to use the hashtags #Grief2020 #GriefJourney #SharedJourney to help advocate for support and access to the necessary resources for those living with grief and bereavement.

On this Bereavement Day, the CHPCA is acknowledging the grief so many Canadians have experienced during these unprecedented times with an online concert to honour loved ones and family members who have passed during COVID-19. Canadians can add their loved one's name to be streamed live during the concert. The concert will air on November 15, 2020 at 7 pm EST with representations from every province - featuring an array of Canadian talents: John McDermott, Tara Shannon, Alan Doyle, George Canyon, Gowan, Rosie MacKenzie, Florent Vollant, Kalen Wedge, Shari Ulrich, Eileen Laverty, Ray Legere, Sheila Carabine & Amanda Walther. For more information about the Saying Goodbye concert, please visit www.chpca.ca/sayinggoodbyeconcert.

Funding for National Bereavement Day 2020 is provided by GSK, Arbor Memorial Inc, CBI Health Group, Innovative Medicines Canada, and Purdue.

The CHPCA is the national voice for Hospice Palliative Care in Canada. Advancing and advocating for quality end-of-life/hospice palliative care in Canada, its work includes public policy, public education and awareness. Established in 1991, its volunteer Board of Directors is composed of hospice palliative care workers and volunteers from Canadian provinces and territories as well as members-at-large.

