Fonds régionaux de solidarité FTQ and Investissement Québec are investing in the Web applications development company

MONTRÉAL, March 29, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - NovAxis Solutions is pleased to announce the closing of a financing round thanks to the support of the Fonds régionaux de solidarité FTQ (FRS) and Investissement Québec (IQ). With its future assured, the Québec company can continue supporting its customers, including many Québec businesses, with their technology transition.

This major investment will allow NovAxis Solutions to continue developing and raising its profile internationally, as well as facilitate the growth of this company, recently acquired by Jonathan Pomerleau, an entrepreneur with more than 13 years of experience in business financing and real estate investment.

This funding will also speed up the technology transition of Québec companies, a major issue that is essential for economic growth. NovAxis Solutions is always working on creating and updating Web applications so that its customers have access to simple, effective tools to successfully make the technology shift while remaining highly competitive in their respective markets.

A company that has helped more than 6 million customers worldwide

Founded in Québec City in 1989, NovAxis Solutions is a Web applications development company. Its mission is to provide innovative solutions to improve the performance of self-employed workers, micro-businesses and SMEs, particularly those relying on recurring revenue (SaaS). The company has helped more than 6 million customers in 165 countries with its products and technologies aimed at increasing their online presence and improving their management.

With a staff of 20 employees, NovAxis Solutions offers 4 different products: WebSelf (online editor that simplifies website creation), FreeLogoDesign (free tool allowing entrepreneurs to create a logo in minutes), Momenteo (accounting software) and Citation (a database of labour relations and HR management literature).

"We would like to express our gratitude to the Fonds régionaux de solidarité FTQ and Investissement Québec for their trust and exceptional commitment. Their financial support will allow us to move ahead with our growth projects, both here at home and internationally, in order to help thousands more businesses with their technology transition by offering them our solutions. It will also allow us to future-proof our company, founded more than 25 years ago by Johanne Devin, who positioned NovAxis Solutions as a leader in the field of Web applications development and more specifically in SaaS solutions," said Jonathan Pomerleau, president of NovAxis Solutions.

"Most Québec companies are including technology transition in their strategy. That's why it's so important to have leaders in the field of Web app development, like NovAxis Solutions, here in Québec. Driven into the big league by Johanne Devin, the company now has an excellent successor in Mr. Pomerleau. Besides helping local businesses with their digital transition, NovAxis Solutions is an innovative company that is showcasing Québec know-how around the world. The Fonds régionaux de solidarité FTQ is therefore extremely proud to support such partners, which like us, are contributing to Québec's economic growth and working to build a better society," said Frédéric Bernard, Regional Vice-President, Fonds régionaux de solidarité FTQ, Québec City and Chaudière-Appalaches.

"Boosting business productivity and competitiveness through innovation is a priority for Investissement Québec. Businesses must absolutely have cutting-edge technology, particularly digital technology, in order to prosper. Through this investment, we are teaming up with a promising company that is helping businesses modernize. For many, the digital transformation has become a matter of survival, and we're happy to help the companies that choose this path to ensure their growth and competitiveness," said Guy LeBlanc, president and CEO of Investissement Québec.

About the Fonds régionaux de solidarité FTQ

The Fonds régionaux de solidarité FTQ have been participating in the economic development of Québec's regions for over 24 years. Created in 1996, the Fonds régionaux have invested just over $1 billion dollars in 1400 companies, helping to create, maintain or protect close to 52,000 jobs.

About NovAxis Solutions

NovAxis Solutions is a Québec Web applications development company founded in 1989. Committed to its customers, NovAxis Solutions delivers innovative solutions to improve or increase the online presence of self-employed workers, micro-businesses and SMEs.

About Investissement Québec

The mission of Investissement Québec is to play an active role in Québec's economic development by spurring business innovation, entrepreneurship, ownership transfers and export and investment growth. Operating in all the province's administrative regions, the Corporation supports the creation and growth of businesses of all sizes through investments and customized financial solutions. It also assists businesses by providing consulting services and other support measures, including technological assistance available from Investissement Québec – CRIQ. In addition, through Investissement Québec International, the Corporation also prospects for talent and foreign investment and assists businesses with export activities.

