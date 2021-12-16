Hosted via virtual ceremony, by both the Chambre de commerce et d'industrie de Saint-Laurent – Mont Royal and Centre d'action bénévole et communautaire Saint-Laurent (Centre ABC) , Novatek & Hope for Dementia was recognized for their volunteer efforts throughout the year and since the start of the pandemic. Knowing the negative effects that isolation can have on our elderly population, both organizations responded quickly to their community by raising funds to secure iPads and tablets for donation at elderly care facilities. In addition, both companies orchestrated the collection and delivery of hundreds of packed grocery bags with food items for better brain health throughout the community.

"I am especially proud of our employees who have gotten involved during COVID-19, one of the biggest challenges we have ever faced, to help our elders by providing hundreds of iPads, Smart Tablets, and laptops to connect to their families and loved ones while they were isolated" said Parsa Famili, President of Novatek International & Hope for Dementia.

With a focus on treatment and prevention of dementia and other cognitive disorders, Novatek and Hope for Dementia are on a mission to make early detection and routine cognitive screening part of standard care in the Canadian Healthcare System. A petition was also launched this December to the Canadian Federal Government to make prevention a national health care priority. The petition can be found here:

https://petitions.ourcommons.ca/en/Petition/Details?Petition=e-3698

About Novatek International

Since 1996 Novatek International has served and provided pharmaceutical companies and vaccine manufacturers worldwide software solutions to manage their quality and manufacturing processes. Taking the fundamentals of leveraging technology and data into maintaining a preventative state, Novatek ensured its corporate philanthropy objectives would be the same. Hope for Dementia was launched with the mission to support the diagnosis, treatment and prevention of dementia and other cognitive disorders. Learn more about Novatek online here: https://ntint.com . Learn more about Hope for Dementia online here: https://hopefordementia.org/ .

About The ABC Center (Centre d'action bénévole et communautaire Saint-Laurent Inc.)

The mission of the Center for Volunteer Action Saint-Laurent inc. is to promote volunteerism in the various sectors of human activity and to create a response to the needs of the community. Learn more online here: https://ww.centreabc.org/fr/

SOURCE Novatek International

For further information: Media Contact: Nissa Barkat, Assoc. Director Marketing, Novatek International, [email protected], 1-514-668-2835

Related Links

http://ntint.com/

