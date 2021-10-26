CVD is the world's leading cause of death 3 and, in Canada, someone dies from heart conditions, stroke or vascular cognitive impairment every five minutes 4 . That accounted for more than 52,000 deaths between 2015 and 2019; 52,000 families that lost a loved one each year. 5 The disease also creates an enormous financial burden for Canada's healthcare system—more than $21 billion in 2019 6 —impacting the country's ability to respond to unexpected health crises. Taking action against modifiable factors, like eating healthy, being active and living smoke-free can lower the risk of heart attack and stroke 7 – a primary driver of CVD, and responsible for 85 per cent of all CVD deaths. 8

"The risk of cardiovascular disease becomes greater if you delay seeing a physician and getting the proper treatment if required," said Dr. Robert Hegele, Jacob J. Wolfe Distinguished Medical Research Chair, Martha Blackburn Chair in Cardiovascular Research, and Distinguished University Professor of Medicine and Biochemistry at the University of Western Ontario. "Some of the modifiable risk factors, including high cholesterol, contribute to mortality and disability related to cardiovascular disease. Many don't realize that cardiovascular disease is the number two killer of Canadians after cancer, so making sure you have your heart health under control can help reduce your risk of a cardiac event. The more people know about the dangers of heart disease, the better they can prevent it from happening, as even modest lifestyle changes can help."

With the goal of educating and reimagining healthcare through innovation, and bringing CVD mortality to the forefront, Novartis has joined forces with the Canadian Heart Patient Alliance, HeartLife Foundation, Diabetes Canada, Canada Heart Valve Voice and the C.A.R.P. (Canadian Association of Retired Persons) to raise the volume and make CVD a priority for Canadians.

"Cardiovascular diseases have a great impact on a global scale being the first leading cause of death, and they represent a huge financial burden for healthcare systems; Canada is not excluded. We're proud to come together with the cardiovascular community and have a unified voice for change to help reduce CVD deaths in Canada," said Andrea Marazzi, Country Head, Novartis Pharmaceuticals in Canada. "With this campaign, we also hope to spark more conversations around cardiovascular disease by telling the stories of those affected and at risk."

For the first time in Canada, a community of patients and advocates, healthcare professionals, opinion leaders, governments and businesses, influencers and innovators are coming together to break healthcare siloes and bend the curve of CVD in Canada. Novartis, committed to identifying solutions through a multi-stakeholder dialogue, is bringing thought leaders together at the Biome by C2 Summits in Edmonton, Toronto, and Montreal. The goal is to build and deliver a blueprint for change that can help reduce CVD mortality in Canada.

"Behind every statistic lies the harsh reality for the thousands affected by cardiovascular disease – the stakes are simply too high to ignore," said Durhane Wong-Rieger, Executive Director of the Canadian Heart Patient Alliance. "Cardiovascular disease is driving a silent pandemic in this country and our team is committed to taking action to create powerful and systemic change."

In one unified voice, Canadians can ignite attention and conversation around CVD by rethinking the disease together to give those affected more time with their family and friends. For more information, visit notanotherminute.ca.

About Novartis in Canada

Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc., a leader in the healthcare field, is committed to the discovery, development and marketing of innovative products to improve the well-being of all Canadians. In 2020, the company invested $45 million in research and development in Canada. Located in Dorval, Quebec, Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc. employs approximately 1,000 people in Canada and is an affiliate of Novartis AG, which provides innovative healthcare solutions that address the evolving needs of patients and societies. The company prides itself on its commitment to diversity and to nurturing an inclusive and inspiring environment. Novartis is recognized as a Great Place to Work®, ranked among the Top 50 Best Workplaces™ in the country and is proudly named on the 2021 Best Workplaces™ for Women in Canada and Best Workplace™ for Mental Wellness lists. For further information, please consult www.novartis.ca.

