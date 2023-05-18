Novartis has a long-standing history in Canada , and is committed to delivering improved outcomes for millions of patients. In 2022, Novartis invested a total of $450 million in Canada .

The office has been optimized for hybrid working with state-of-the-art technology, a variety of working spaces and enhanced amenities to support our 650 associates located across Quebec .

Novartis Canada's tenancy at Place Gare Viger, in the historic district of Montréal, places the Company directly in the heart of a flourishing ecosystem of organizations dedicated to the creation and exchange of innovative ideas.

MONTRÉAL, May 18, 2023 /CNW/ - Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc. (Novartis) is pleased to announce the official opening of its new Montréal office in the heart of Old Montréal. Located in the iconic Place Gare Viger, the office has been designed to provide a modern workplace that meets the needs of Novartis' associates and facilitates closer collaboration with key stakeholders.

"We are thrilled to be part of this progressive and invigorating district of Montréal as we continue to reimagine medicine," said Andrea Marazzi, Country President, Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc. "Our new head office puts us closer to our stakeholders and has been developed to facilitate true collaboration and partnership. Our office will also feature a dedicated space for the BIOME by Novartis, the hub within Novartis to facilitate dynamic partnerships and collaboration focused on delivering impactful healthcare solutions for better patient outcomes. We are excited to welcome our stakeholders to our new Montréal home."

The 31,689 square foot office is located within Montréal's bustling Health Innovation District , and was chosen as it places Novartis directly in the heart of a flourishing ecosystem of organizations dedicated to the creation and exchange of innovative ideas.

"The opening of Novartis Canada's new head office is a testament to the vitality and innovative nature of Quebec's life-sciences sector," said Pierre Fitzgibbon, Minister of Economic Development, Innovation and Energy. "This head office will also house the Novartis BIOME, a hub that is perfectly aligned with our Quebec Life-Sciences Strategy, which relies on ecosystem collaboration to address major health challenges."

Novartis is proud of its history, impact and investment within Canada. In 2022 alone, Novartis invested a total of $450 million in Canada. Over the years, Novartis has delivered several market milestones, such as launching CAR-T therapy for blood cancer and getting the approval of the first gene replacement therapy for spinal muscular atrophy, and our commitment continues as we strive to launch innovative treatments and platform for serious and growing conditions, such as cardiovascular diseases, breast and prostate cancer. Each year, Novartis invests $30 million into R&D to explore and develop potential new treatments. Currently, there are more than 150 clinical trials sponsored and supported across all the Company's major therapeutic areas in Canada.

"This new site is the symbol of the commitment Novartis Canada has with patients, healthcare and innovation partners in Quebec," stated Pasquale Frega, Novartis LACan Innovative Medicines President. "We are convinced that to address the most pressing needs of the patient community and the healthcare system, we must work together to design new and innovative ways of reimagining healthcare. We are very excited to be at the geographical heart of where we can make this happen."

The opening of this new head office in Montréal comes in addition to the recent opening of a new office in the MaRS Discovery District of Toronto in February 2023, and places Novartis in two of North America's leading innovation hubs.

Additionally, as a new tenant of Old Montréal, Novartis is committed to contributing to the community within which it operates. Recently, Novartis collaborated with Centraide Montréal to conduct a collaborative giving back where more than 150 associates joined forces for a good cause.

Novartis will be hosting a ceremony this afternoon to celebrate the formal opening of the office and will be welcoming a number of stakeholders from across Montréal. During the event, local Montréal-based textile artist Tina Marias will unveil a permanent art installation for the new office. The piece is named Connections / Inter-Connected, and symbolizes Novartis' commitment to collaboration and partnership with its stakeholders and the wider community.

About the new office

The new Montréal office is a space where associates and partners can collaborate, interact and socialize with one another. Highlights of the space include:

A large, dedicated space within the office for our BIOME by Novartis activities, which will act as a catalyst for impactful digital and data innovation, and partnerships across the health ecosystem.

activities, which will act as a catalyst for impactful digital and data innovation, and partnerships across the health ecosystem. State-of-the-art technology throughout the entire office that encourages both in-person and virtual collaboration.

An open floor plan with a variety of work environments and discussion spaces that associates can choose from including traditional meeting rooms, a unique innovation room, and several common seating areas where teams can come together to meet.

Accessibility and inclusion features to ensure that Novartis associates have a place where they are welcomed and feel safe to work, including standing desks, dual monitors, touchless entry and an interior courtyard with views of the old wing of the Château.

About Novartis

Novartis is reimagining medicine to improve and extend people's lives. We deliver high-value medicines that alleviate society's greatest disease burdens through technology leadership in R&D and novel access approaches. In our quest to find new medicines, we consistently rank among the world's top companies investing in research and development. About 103,000 people of more than 140 nationalities work together to bring Novartis products to nearly 800 million people around the world. Find out more at https://www.novartis.com

Novartis in Canada employs approximately 900 people to serve the evolving needs of patients and the healthcare system and invests over $30 million in R&D yearly in the country. We pride ourselves on our commitment to diversity and inclusion. We are recognized as a Great Place to Work®, and ranked among the Top 50 Best Workplaces™, 2022 Best Workplaces™ for Women, for Giving Back, and for Hybrid Work in Canada™. For more information, visit www.novartis.ca

