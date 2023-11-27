OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 27, 2023 /CNW/ -

What is happening?

Probe Gold Inc. is proposing a new gold mine located near Val-d'Or, in Quebec. The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (the Agency) invites Indigenous Peoples and the public to review the summary of the Initial Project Description and provide comments on the proposed project. This feedback will help the Agency prepare a summary of issues that will be given to the proponent.

How can I participate?

Comments can be submitted online by visiting the project home page on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry (reference number 86020). The summary of the Initial Project Description is also available on the Registry. Participants who wish to provide their input in a different format can contact the Agency by writing to [email protected] .

Submit your comments online in either official language by December 17, 2023, at 11:59 PM. All comments received will be published online as part of the project file.

Participant funding will be available to eligible participants during this comment period and details will be announced shortly on the Registry. The Agency will retroactively reimburse eligible participants for their participation in this first comment period.

Virtual Information Sessions

The Agency invites Indigenous Peoples and the public to attend a virtual information session via Zoom to learn more about the project, the federal impact assessment process, and how to submit comments on the summary of the Initial Project Description.

English Session

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 , from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. (ET)

French Sessions

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 , from 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. (ET)

, from Wednesday, December 6, 2023 , from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. (ET)

For information on how to attend a session, please visit the information session section on the project home page. If you have any questions, please contact the Agency using the project email above.

Will there be more opportunities to participate?

Any future opportunities to participate will be announced in a timely manner.

Stay updated on this project by following the Agency on X (previously Twitter): @IAAC_AEIC #Novador

What is the proposed project?

Probe Gold Inc. is proposing the construction and operation of a new open-pit and underground gold mine, located about 25 kilometres east of Val-d'Or, in Quebec. As proposed, the Novador Gold Mining Project would have a maximum ore production capacity of 24,000 tonnes per day with an estimated lifespan of 12.5 years. The project would include an ore processing plant, access roads, waste rock and overburden piles, a tailings storage facility, and an electrical distribution substation.

Additional Information

In October 2023, the Minister of Environment and Climate Change announced the Government of Canada's guidance on the interim administration of the Impact Assessment Act (the IAA), following the recent opinion by the Supreme Court of Canada on the constitutionality of the IAA. According to the interim measures, advancing projects through the impact assessment process is at the discretion of the proponent and the Agency remains committed to collaborating with proponents on gathering the information required to support assessments.

For further information: For media inquiries, contact the Agency's media relations team by writing to [email protected], or by calling 343-549-3870.