Nova Scotia students and staff to benefit from school improvements across the province

HALIFAX, NS, June 2, 2021 /CNW/ - The health and safety of Canadians are top priorities for the governments of Canada and Nova Scotia. Communities across Canada are on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic, and need immediate assistance to ensure their public infrastructure is safe and reliable.

That is why governments have been taking decisive action to support families, businesses and communities, and continue to look ahead to see what more can be done in these unprecedented times.

Today, Andy Fillmore, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities and Member of Parliament for Halifax, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and the Honourable Iain Rankin, Premier of Nova Scotia, announced funding to improve schools within eight Nova Scotia Centres for Education. The Honourable Derek Mombourquette, Minister of Education and Early Childhood Development and Member of the Legislative Assembly for Sydney—Whitney Pier, Jaime Battiste, Member of Parliament for Sydney—Victoria, Mike Kelloway, Member of Parliament for Cape Breton-Canso, and Rafah DiCostanzo, Member of the Legislative Assembly for Clayton Park West, were also in attendance.

Funding will support upgrades and enhancements to school buildings across Nova Scotia. Improvements such as window replacements, HVAC upgrades , and renovations to create new classroom spaces. These improvements will enhance the energy efficiency in the schools, and ensure students and staff benefit from safer learning environments.

The Government of Canada is investing over $20.5 million dollars in these projects through the COVID-19 Resilience Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of Nova Scotia is contributing more than $5 million.

"The Government of Canada is taking strong and quick action to protect the health and safety of all Canadians, to stabilize our economy, and to support communities across Canada. The repairs and improvements to schools across Nova Scotia will promote a healthier, safer learning environment for students and staff. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities."

Andy Fillmore, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities and Member of Parliament for Halifax, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Nova Scotia is a growing, vibrant province, and our schools are the heart of our communities. This significant investment, which is over and above regular capital repairs, will improve the school and learning experience for our students and staff from one end of the province to the other."

The Honourable Iain Rankin, Premier of Nova Scotia

"An investment in our schools and classrooms is an investment in our students, teachers and staff. By partnering with the Government of Canada, we are improving dozens of schools in Nova Scotia, making upgrades and more comfortable places to learn."

The Honourable Derek Mombourquette, Nova Scotia's Minister of Education and Early Childhood Development

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. To support Canadians and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, a COVID-19 Resilience Stream has been added to the over $33-billion Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories.

Investing in Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories. Under the COVID-19 Resilience Stream, the federal cost share for public infrastructure projects is 80 per cent in the provinces, and 100 per cent in the territories and for projects intended for Indigenous communities.

To support smaller-scale projects, the Canada Healthy Communities Initiative is providing up to $31 million in existing federal funding to help communities adapt spaces and services to respond to immediate and ongoing needs arising from COVID-19 over the next two years.

The Government of Canada has invested over $888 million in 267 infrastructure projects across Nova Scotia under the Investing in Canada plan.

Nova Scotia students and staff to benefit from school improvements across the province

Joint federal and provincial funding through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan will support school improvement projects across the province.

The Government of Canada is investing over $20.5 million dollars in these projects through the COVID-19 Resilience Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program, and the Government of Nova Scotia is contributing more than $5 million.

Project Information:

Location Projet Name Project Details Federal Funding Provincial Funding Annapolis, Berwick, Kings, Middleton; Windsor AVRCE School Retrofits, Repairs and Upgrades Windows, building and HVAC upgrades for multiple schools across the Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education (AVRCE) to improve energy efficiency and school buildings for students and staff. The project locations are as follows: Dwight Ross Elementary School Port Williams Elementary School Annapolis East Elementary School Evangeline Middle School Windsor Elementary School Berwick and District School Middleton Regional High School Highbury Education Centre Kingston and District School $3,272,000 $818,000 Amherst, Colchester, Cumberland, East Hants, Brookfield CCRCE School Retrofits, Repairs and Upgrade Windows, building and HVAC upgrades for multiple schools across the Chignecto Central Centre for Education (CCRCE) to improve energy efficiency and school buildings for students and staff. The project locations are as follows: Riverside Education Centre Parrsboro Elementary School Scotsburn Elementary School Enfield District Elementary School McCulloch Education Centre Amherst Regional High School Cyrus Eaton Elementary School Valley Elementary School West Pictou Consolidated School E.B Chandler Junior High Hilden Elementary School $2,784,000 $696,000 Bridgewater, Chester, Mahone Bay, Queens SSRCE School Retrofits, Repairs and Upgrades Windows, building and HVAC upgrades for multiple schools across the South Shore Regional Centre for Education (SSRCE) to improve energy efficiency and school buildings for students and staff. The project locations are as follows: Aspotogan Consolidated School Bayview Community School Bridgewater JR High West Northfield Elementary School North Queens Community School, Air Handler installation Bluenose Academy Chester District Elementary School $1,596,000 $399,000 Cape Breton, Clare, Halifax, Lunenburg CSAP School Retrofits, Repairs and Upgrades Windows, building and HVAC upgrades for multiple schools across the Conseil Scolaire Acadien Provincial (CSAP) to improve energy efficiency and school buildings for students and staff. For one site (Ecole Rive-Sud) it also includes renovation of existing interior space to create three new classrooms. The project locations are as follows: Centre scolaire de la Rive-Sud Ecole Secondaire de Clare Ecole Grand Portage Ecole Beaux-Morais Centre scolaire Étoile de l'Acadie Ecole Grand-Portage $2,976,000 $744,000 Cape Breton, Victoria CBVRCE School Retrofits, Repairs and Upgrades Windows, building and HVAC upgrades for multiple schools across the Cape Breton Victoria Regional Centre for Education (CBVRCE) to improve energy efficiency and school buildings for students and staff. The project locations are as follows: Centre-Wide upgrades to monitoring and control of HVAC and building automation systems Baddeck Academy Cusack Elementary Bras d'or Elementary Whitney Pier Memorial $3,456,000 $864,000 Antigonish, Inverness, Antigonish SRCE School Retrofits, Repairs and Upgrades Windows, building and HVAC upgrades for multiple schools in the Strait Regional Centre for Education (SRCE) to improve energy efficiency and school buildings for students and staff. Primary project sites include: Dr. J.H Gillis Regional High School Strait Area Education and Recreation Centre Pleasant Bay School $1,200,000 $300,000 Halifax HRCE School Retrofits, Repairs and Upgrades Windows, building and HVAC upgrades for multiple schools across the Halifax Region Centre for Education (HRCE) to improve energy efficiency and school buildings for students and staff. The work also includes HVAC upgrades for existing portable classrooms. The primary project locations are as follows: Auburn Drive High School Crichton Park Elementary Halifax West High Oceanview School Oxford School Tallahassee Elementary School Admiral Westphal School Cole Harbour District High Elizabeth Sutherland Elementary Forsythe Education Centre Inglis Street Elementary Joseph Howe Elementary Harbourview School $3,900,000 $975,000 Queens, Yarmouth TCRCE Retrofits, Repairs and Upgrades HVAC upgrades for multiple schools across the Tri County Regional Centre for Education (TCRCE) to improve energy efficiency and school buildings for students and staff. $1,380,000 $345,000

