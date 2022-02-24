Nova Scotia's South Shore will benefit from investments to help residents and visitors enjoy the region and its shared spaces safely
Feb 24, 2022, 15:06 ET
Government of Canada fueling community and tourism revitalization and creating the conditions for local economies to thrive as they rebound from the effects of COVID-19
LIVERPOOL, NS, Feb. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA)
Canadian cities and towns flourish when they have community public spaces to promote social interaction and physical activity, and provide access to recreational programs and facilities. These amenities are integral to the overall well-being of individuals, families and communities. Our economic recovery is closely linked to the vitality of our local communities and their shared spaces.
Today, the Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Official Languages and Minister responsible for ACOA, announced total investments of $2,487,885 for 23 projects on Nova Scotia's South Shore. The funding includes non-repayable contributions of $1,359,377 for 18 projects through the Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF) and a total of $1,128,508 in non-repayable contributions through the Tourism Relief Fund (TRF) for five projects.
For the full list of projects, please see backgrounder.
The CCRF was launched in June 2021. The Fund provides $500 million over two years to Canada's regional development agencies (RDAs) to invest in shared and inclusive public spaces. As public health restrictions ease, the Government of Canada remains committed to investing in shared spaces to make them safer, greener and more accessible. This in turn will stimulate local economies, create jobs, and improve the quality of life for Canadians.
Launched in July 2021, the $500 million Tourism Relief Fund (TRF) is administered by Canada's RDAs and Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED). It was created specifically to help organizations and businesses in the tourism sector adapt their operations to meet public health requirements, while investing in innovative products and services to facilitate their future growth.
Quote
"Strong, vibrant communities in Nova Scotia are a critical part of a robust and inclusive economic recovery. Investing in community infrastructure and tourism initiatives helps revitalize local economies, boosts tourism, creates jobs, and gives residents and visitors spaces to gather and explore safely."
- The Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Official Languages and Minister responsible for ACOA
Quick facts
- CCRF funding will support two major streams of activity:
- adapt community spaces and assets so that they may be used safely in accordance with local public health guidelines,
- build or improve community spaces to encourage Canadians to re-engage in, and explore their communities and regions.
- Eligible recipients will include not-for-profit organizations; rural, municipal or regional governments; Indigenous groups and communities; and public sector bodies that provide municipal-type infrastructure.
- Priority may be given to projects that encourage the participation of underrepresented groups and take into consideration the unique challenges of rural and remote communities.
- Canada's regional development agencies are continuing to deliver targeted support for economic recovery in the region. Application intake is open through the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency for the Canada Community Revitalization Fund, Jobs and Growth Fund, Aerospace Regional Recovery Initiative and Tourism Relief Fund.
- With a national budget of $500 million, including $485 million administered by Canada's Regional Development Agencies (RDAs) and $15 million by Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, the Tourism Relief Fund is part of the billion dollars in tourism support announced in Budget 2021.
- $48.5 million from the Tourism Relief Fund is allocated to ACOA to support the Atlantic region.
Associated links
- Canada Community Revitalization Fund in Atlantic Canada
- Tourism Relief Fund in Atlantic Canada
- Sectoral Initiatives Program (SIP) for Canada's tourism and hospitality sector
Stay connected
Follow ACOA on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.
Backgrounder
The Government of Canada invests more than $2.4 million in 18 community shared spaces and five tourism projects to stimulate local economies, create jobs, boost tourism, and improve the quality of life of Canadians.
|
CLIENT NAME
|
PROJECT
|
TOTAL
|
MEDIA CONTACT PERSON
|
$1,359,377 through the Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF) for 18 projects:
|
The Town of Shelburne will renovate and modernize the King Street Family Centre to create a safe and healthy environment. Activities include structural renovations with a new roof, eaves, windows and insulation, accessibility upgrades to the ramp and entrance and upgrades to make the facility more energy efficient.
|
$187,500
non-repayable
|
Sherry Doane
|
Mahone Bay Centre Society
|
The Mahone Bay Centre Society will convert an oil-fired heating system at the Mahone Bay Centre, which dates back to 1914, to a geothermal heating and cooling system to increase energy efficiency and reduce costs.
|
$145,966
|
Jeff Frampton
Vice Chair
Mahone Bay Centre Society
|
Broad Cove Community Association
|
The Association will renovate Broad Cove Community Hall to create barrier-free access and new accessible washroom facilities. The project also includes increasing use of outdoor space and the addition of a meeting area overlooking the ocean.
|
$125,756
|
Mary Frier
|
The Old Court House, a community museum and municipal heritage property, will be renovated to improve safety, accessibility and energy efficiency. This will allow the Cape Sable Island Historical Society to safely store its vast collection, offer new exhibits, increase visitation, expand heritage and cultural programming and provide a comfortable space for year-round use for people of all ages and abilities. Activities include upgrades to the roof and structure, the addition of accessible doors and entrance, installation of a commercial chair lift and heat pump system.
|
$112,681
|
Samantha Brannen
|
A universally-designed play park and splash-pad for people of all ages and abilities will be constructed next to the Queens Place Emera Centre in Liverpool to foster participation in the community. Activities include the installation of a gated fence, wheelchair accessible raised platforms and merry-go-round, multi-generational swings, braille and audio elements, a wheelchair accessible splash pad, low slides and other fun, inclusive playground equipment.
|
$100,000
|
Heather Cook
Region of Queens Municipality
902-354-5741
and
Amanda Alexander
Director of Development
Autism Nova Scotia
902-446-4995
|
South Shore Fieldhouse Society
|
South Shore Fieldhouse Society will complete facility upgrades at HB Studios Sports Centre, a multi-use centre serving Lunenburg County and all of the South Shore region, to make it more inclusive, accessible and safe. Activities include replacing the front entrance, upgrading emergency exits, installing sprinkler heads and a touchless automated controlled access system.
|
$94,736
|
Shelly Skinner
|
Chester Yacht Club will replace aging floating docks and boat lifting services to improve user safety and accessibility and its hosting capacity for large-scale events.
|
$90,000
non-repayable
|
Jennifer Chandler
Vice Commodore
Chester Yacht Club
(902) 204-7790
|
Liverpool Curling Club will complete energy efficiency upgrades related to its ice shed. Activities include insulation of the ice shed walls and installation of new paneling, replacing existing ice shed double doors with larger, more energy efficient doors, strapping the existing ice shed ceiling and installation of an energy efficient low-e ceiling system and removing existing fluorescent light fixtures and replacing with more energy efficient LED fixtures.
|
$79,462
non-repayable
|
John Armstrong
Director
Liverpool Curling Club
902-354-4995
|
Mahone Bay United Soccer Association
|
The playing surface and facilities of Mahone Bay's outdoor field will be upgraded to provide an accessible recreation environment. Project activities include levelling the field surface, installing a proper drainage system, backstop fences, reseeding the surface and adding a walking trail, storage facilities and a sports equipment library.
|
$77,700
non-repayable
|
Timothy Merry
President
Mahone Bay United Soccer Association
902-553-0953
|
A 100-year-old pavilion on the Queens County fairgrounds will be renovated to improve safety and accessible washrooms will be installed.
|
$77,073
non-repayable
|
Doreen Holdright
Secretary Manager
Queens County Fair Association
902-682-2567
|
The Forties Community Centre will install heat pumps to improve energy efficiency and will build an 80-foot-long outdoor patio.
|
$60,677
non-repayable
|
Phillip Broome
Chairman of the Board of Directors
Forties Community Centre
902-689-2942
|
Free, accessible recreational trails will be constructed between Annapolis Royal and Kejimkujik National Park, establishing a launch point to the backcountry of the Tobeatic Wilderness Area. The trails will host outdoor educational opportunities.
|
$53,369
non-repayable
|
Mary Jane Rodger
Executive Director
Medway Community Forest Cooperative
902-701-0505
|
The Shelburne Historical Society will complete efficiency upgrades at Shelburne County Museum. Activities include electrical improvements to support the purchase and installation of heat pumps, installation of electric wall panel heaters, and replacement of all windows and two exterior doors.
|
$43,729
non-repayable
|
Suzanne Mahaney
Manager
Shelburne County Museum
902-875-2968
|
|
The Bridgewater Tennis Club will repair and resurface three outdoor tennis courts, improving paths and access to the courts. It will also repair the clubhouse/storage building and upgrade the LED lighting to improve safety and energy efficiency.
|
$38,500
non-repayable
|
Jon Risser
President, Bridgewater Tennis Club
902-521-3870
|
|
Shelburne Curling Club will complete accessibility, energy efficiency and other facility upgrades at Shelburne Curling Centre to enhance hosting capacity.
|
$31,413
non-repayable
|
Matthew King
President
Shelburne Curling club
902-875-6064
|
The Town of Clark's Harbour will upgrade its community comfort centre. Improvements include: a well to provide drinking water; renovating to accommodate washers, dryers and showers; and the installation of a power-assisted door to improve accessibility.
|
$19,554
non-repayable
|
Rex Stoddard
Mayor
902-745-2390
|
Sable River Community Hall will upgrade its facility to improve energy efficiencies. Project activities include the installation of a heat pump system and new furnace.
|
$12,375
non-repayable
|
Wanda Buchanan
Chair
Sable River Community Hall
902-874-2257
|
Through the Years Day Care and Community Centre will replace the asphalt surface on the court area used as a playground and for basketball and street hockey to make it safer and more accessible for children of all ages.
|
$8,886
non-repayable
|
Mary Ellen Shatford
Executive Director
Through the Years Daycare and Community Centre
902-857-1777
|
Total CCRF
|
$1,359,377
|
CLIENT NAME
|
PROJECT
|
TOTAL
|
MEDIA CONTACT
|
$1,128,508 through the Tourism Relief Fund (TRF) for 5 projects:
|
2022 49er, 49erFX and Nacra 17 World Championships
|
Sail Nova Scotia, in partnership with the Hubbards Sailing Club and the St. Margaret Sailing Club, will host the 2022 International 49er, 49erFX, and International Nacra 17 World Championship Sailing Regatta on St. Margarets Bay in September. This is the first time the event is being held in Canada and it is expected to attract more than 400 competitors from 40 countries. Required infrastructure upgrades along the Hubbards waterfront, including a publicly accessible wharf area and boat ramps, will provide a legacy for community use as well as enhanced capacity to host large-scale international sailing events.
|
$498,000
non-repayable
|
John Flemming
Co-chair
2022 49er, 49erFX and Nacra 17 World Championships Host Society
902-223-4008
|
Develop signature shoulder and winter-season events to safely draw visitors to the South Shore of Nova Scotia. The Cooperative will also engage expertise to work with tourism businesses to address labour shortages for workers in the industry.
|
$379,602
non-repayable
|
Joanne Cooper
Chair
South Shore Tourism Cooperative Limited
902-530-0101
|
White Point Holdings Limited (operating as White Point Beach Resort)
|
White Point Beach has constructed a new Oceanfront Treehouse experience on the South Shore. Intended for couples, this new accommodation is to enhance the guest experience, and continue to contribute to job creation on Nova Scotia's South Shore.
|
$100,000
|
Dylan Meisner
General Manager
White Point Beach Resort
902-354-2711 (ext. 287)
|
Boxing Rock Brewing Company Limited
|
Boxing Rock Brewing Company will complete infrastructure upgrades and embark on a digital marketing campaign to enhance the delivery of craft beer experiences for tourists. Project activities include the construction of a three-season outdoor space and indoor private event space as well as improvements to the visitor experience at the Boxing Rock Legendary Taproom.
|
$76,222
non-repayable
|
Emily Cowin
Founding Partner
Boxing Rock Brewing Company
902-874-0348
|
Sidanna Retreat Inc.
|
Sidanna Retreat is planning to add new private amenities to their properties, including barrel saunas, dome-shaped sunrooms and a heated pool.
|
$74,684
non-repayable
|
Raj Kapahi
Owner
Sidanna Retreat
902-449-0429
|
Total TRF
|
$1,128,508
|
Grand Total CCRF and TRF
|
$2,487,885
SOURCE Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency
For further information: Marianne Blondin, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Official Languages and of the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, [email protected]; Chris Brooks, Communications Director, Nova Scotia, Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, 902-830-3839, [email protected]
Share this article