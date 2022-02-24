Nova Scotia's South Shore will benefit from investments to help residents and visitors enjoy the region and its shared spaces safely

Government of Canada fueling community and tourism revitalization and creating the conditions for local economies to thrive as they rebound from the effects of COVID-19

LIVERPOOL, NS, Feb. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA)

Canadian cities and towns flourish when they have community public spaces to promote social interaction and physical activity, and provide access to recreational programs and facilities. These amenities are integral to the overall well-being of individuals, families and communities. Our economic recovery is closely linked to the vitality of our local communities and their shared spaces.

Today, the Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Official Languages and Minister responsible for ACOA, announced total investments of $2,487,885 for 23 projects on Nova Scotia's South Shore. The funding includes non-repayable contributions of $1,359,377 for 18 projects through the Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF) and a total of $1,128,508 in non-repayable contributions through the Tourism Relief Fund (TRF) for five projects.

The CCRF was launched in June 2021. The Fund provides $500 million over two years to Canada's regional development agencies (RDAs) to invest in shared and inclusive public spaces. As public health restrictions ease, the Government of Canada remains committed to investing in shared spaces to make them safer, greener and more accessible. This in turn will stimulate local economies, create jobs, and improve the quality of life for Canadians.

Launched in July 2021, the $500 million Tourism Relief Fund (TRF) is administered by Canada's RDAs and Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED). It was created specifically to help organizations and businesses in the tourism sector adapt their operations to meet public health requirements, while investing in innovative products and services to facilitate their future growth.

Quote

"Strong, vibrant communities in Nova Scotia are a critical part of a robust and inclusive economic recovery. Investing in community infrastructure and tourism initiatives helps revitalize local economies, boosts tourism, creates jobs, and gives residents and visitors spaces to gather and explore safely."

- The Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Official Languages and Minister responsible for ACOA

Quick facts

CCRF funding will support two major streams of activity:

adapt community spaces and assets so that they may be used safely in accordance with local public health guidelines,



build or improve community spaces to encourage Canadians to re-engage in, and explore their communities and regions.

Eligible recipients will include not-for-profit organizations; rural, municipal or regional governments; Indigenous groups and communities; and public sector bodies that provide municipal-type infrastructure.

Priority may be given to projects that encourage the participation of underrepresented groups and take into consideration the unique challenges of rural and remote communities.

Canada's regional development agencies are continuing to deliver targeted support for economic recovery in the region. Application intake is open through the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency for the Canada Community Revitalization Fund, Jobs and Growth Fund, Aerospace Regional Recovery Initiative and Tourism Relief Fund.

regional development agencies are continuing to deliver targeted support for economic recovery in the region. Application intake is open through the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency for the Canada Community Revitalization Fund, Jobs and Growth Fund, Aerospace Regional Recovery Initiative and Tourism Relief Fund. With a national budget of $500 million , including $485 million administered by Canada's Regional Development Agencies (RDAs) and $15 million by Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, the Tourism Relief Fund is part of the billion dollars in tourism support announced in Budget 2021.

, including administered by Regional Development Agencies (RDAs) and by Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, the Tourism Relief Fund is part of the billion dollars in tourism support announced in Budget 2021. $48.5 million from the Tourism Relief Fund is allocated to ACOA to support the Atlantic region.

Backgrounder

The Government of Canada invests more than $2.4 million in 18 community shared spaces and five tourism projects to stimulate local economies, create jobs, boost tourism, and improve the quality of life of Canadians.

SOURCE Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

