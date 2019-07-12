Nova Scotia's Shelley Morse elected President of the Canadian Teachers' Federation

OTTAWA, July 12, 2019 /CNW/ - Delegates at the Canadian Teachers' Federation (CTF/FCE) Annual General Meeting (AGM) have elected Shelley Morse of the Nova Scotia Teachers Union (NSTU) by acclamation as the next national President.

Morse succeeds outgoing President H. Mark Ramsankar and begins her two-year term today.

A former President and Vice-President of the NSTU, in 2018-2019 Morse served as a CTF/FCE Vice-President, Chair of the Advisory Committee on Diversity and Human Rights and was also a Trust Fund trustee. Prior to these roles, Morse undertook various leadership opportunities at both the CTF/FCE and the NSTU. Her extensive executive history at the CTF/FCE includes being an appointed NSTU delegate at several CTF/FCE AGMs and Chair of the CTF/FCE Advisory Committee on the Status of Women in 2014 and 2016.

Passionate about advocating for gender parity in Canada and around the world, Morse attended the 2014 Education International (EI) World Women's Conference in Ireland and the United Nations Commission for the Status of Women in New York twice.

In addition to Morse's election, the following five leaders in public education were named as CTF/FCE Vice-Presidents to serve a one-year term on the Executive Committee for 2019-2020:

Dean Ingram , Vice-President ( Newfoundland and Labrador Teachers' Association)

, Vice-President ( and Labrador Teachers' Association) Clint Johnston , Vice-President (British Columbia Teachers' Federation)

, Vice-President (British Columbia Teachers' Federation) Jenny Regal , Vice-President (The Alberta Teachers' Association)

, Vice-President (The Alberta Teachers' Association) Liz Stuart , Vice-President (Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association)

, Vice-President (Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association) Paul Wozney , Vice-President (Nova Scotia Teachers Union)

Quick facts

Founded in 1920, the Canadian Teachers' Federation is the national voice for the teaching profession.

As the national alliance of provincial and territorial teacher organizations, the CTF/FCE represents over 273,000 elementary and secondary school teachers across Canada .

. The CTF/FCE is also a member of Education International, the global body of national education organizations in 173 countries.

SOURCE Canadian Teachers' Federation

For further information: Andrew King, Canadian Teachers' Federation, aking@ctf-fce.ca, Mobile: 819-213-7847

Related Links

http://www.ctf-fce.ca

