Renovations currently underway will see an estimated $12 million invested over the next 18 months. This includes winterizing Digby Pines for year-round operation as a vacation destination and economic engine for Southwestern Nova Scotia. Ultimately, there is potential for $100 million in investment in The Pines over the next five to seven years, through the creation of a vacation village of investment properties that The Pines would manage for the individual owners.

"We are very excited about this historic investment in the future of Digby Pines, Bear River First Nation and the wider Digby region," said Chief Carol Dee Potter, of Bear River First Nation. Bear River First Nation is lead partner in the group that purchased The Pines from the Province of Nova Scotia in December 2019. "In the Mi'kmaq language, pjila'si is an expression of welcome and respect. This is what we want all guests to feel when they come to Digby Pines."

Upgrades already completed or underway include:

Replacing the heating and air conditioning systems in the main lodge

Updating the roof and exterior of the lodge, including winterization

The addition of a new patio to the restaurant

The addition of a coffee and wine bar in the lobby

New carpeting throughout the building

Upgrading and winterizing The Pines' 31 cottages.

"We will ensure that our guests in 2022 will not be impacted by our progressive renovations; in fact, they will benefit from them," Squires said. "Our aim is to bring more visitors to Digby to enjoy the world-class experiences we have to offer: our genuine hospitality, our vibrant cultures, our breathtaking coastline, our beautiful accommodations, our magnificent golf course and spa here at Digby Pines – and, of course, the best seafood in the world."

Digby-Annapolis MLA Jill Balser said with the year-round opening of Digby Pines, more visitors will be able to enjoy all that the Digby area has to offer. "You will always be amazed by the community's generosity and welcoming nature," she said. "The region offers some of the finest activities in the province, from whale watching to playing a round of golf at the Digby Pines Golf Course. You won't want to miss it."

The renovations and year-round opening of the resort has created excitement in the community, said Digby Mayor Ben Cleveland. He added that The Pines is committed to sourcing goods and services locally and that many local tradespeople have been working on the renovations. "People around here are proud to become part of making the resort a world-class, year-round facility."

Chris d'Entremont, MP for West Nova, said for its entire history, The Pines has been an iconic tourist destination and economic driver to the region. "It is an amazing place to discover, and rediscover, the beauties of our region that make it such a unique destination," he said. "I would like to congratulate Digby Pines Resort and Spa on their reopening and wish them a successful season!"

Financing for the refurbishment is in place through Peace Hills Trust, Canada's largest and oldest First Nations-owned federally regulated financial institution, operated by Samson Cree Nation.

Digby Pines Golf Resort and Spa is perfectly situated overlooking the beautiful Annapolis Basin, and has been welcoming guests since 1929. It boasts an 18-hole golf course designed by world-renowned architect Stanley Thompson, a luxurious spa and stunning outdoor pool amid an expansive, manicured property.

Facebook – Twitter - Instagram - Linkedin

SOURCE Digby Pines Golf Resort & Spa

For further information: Glenn Squires, President, Digby Pines ownership group, [email protected], (902) 401-6640