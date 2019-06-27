Nova Scotia proposes new funding framework for defined benefit pension plans

An in-depth look at this and other subjects in the current issue of the Morneau Shepell News & Views

TORONTO, June 27, 2019 /CNW/ - Morneau Shepell has released the June 2019 issue of its monthly newsletter, News & Views, in which the company looks at the following topics:

Nova Scotia releases new defined benefit funding rules – The Nova Scotia government recently detailed new proposed rules on funding for defined benefit (DB) pension plans. The proposed funding framework will permit DB plans to fund on a reduced solvency basis of 85 per cent on a go-forward basis. It will also require funding on an enhanced going concern basis by specifying a 10-year going concern amortization period and require funding of a provision for adverse deviation (PfAD), among other changes.

