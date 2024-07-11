Nova Scotia Hosts Summer Meeting of Canada's Premiers

HALIFAX, NS, July 11, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada's Premiers will meet on July 16 and 17 at the Westin Nova Scotian Hotel in Halifax.

"I look forward to welcoming my colleagues to Nova Scotia and to hosting this meeting on the Halifax waterfront, one of the most-visited destinations in the province," said Premier Tim Houston, Chair of the Council of the Federation.

Premier Houston said his colleagues will continue their discussion on revitalizing cooperative federalism in Canada, an issue Premiers highlighted in their post budget letter to the Prime Minister.

"When all governments work together, we can find the best solutions for the challenges we face. This meeting will allow Premiers to engage on the issues that matter most to Canadians."

Premiers will be discussing housing and affordability, health care, infrastructure, energy, Canada-U.S. relations, emergency preparedness and response, and Arctic security.

A closing news conference is planned for the afternoon of July 17.

The Council of the Federation comprises all 13 provincial and territorial Premiers. It enables Premiers to work collaboratively, form closer ties, foster constructive relationships among governments, and show leadership on important issues that matter to Canadians.

SOURCE Canada's Premiers

Media enquiries may be directed to: Catherine Klimek, Press Secretary, Office of the Premier of Nova Scotia, (902) 717-1020, [email protected]