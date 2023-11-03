OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Canada's Premiers will meet on November 5 - 6 in Halifax.

"I look forward to welcoming my colleagues to Nova Scotia. This meeting will allow Premiers to work together on key issues and discuss innovations in health care aimed at improving health care delivery to Canadians," said Premier Tim Houston, Chair of the Council of the Federation.

Premiers' discussions will focus on key priorities of Canadians including housing, infrastructure, and the health care workforce. On November 6, Premiers will hold a Health Summit to gain insight into how provinces and territories are enhancing health care through innovative and forward-thinking initiatives.

Premiers will hold a news conference on the afternoon of November 6.

The Council of the Federation comprises all 13 provincial and territorial Premiers. It enables Premiers to work collaboratively, form closer ties, foster constructive relationships among governments, and show leadership on important issues that matter to Canadians.

SOURCE Canada's Premiers

For further information: Media enquiries may be directed to: Catherine Klimek, Press Secretary, Office of the Premier of Nova Scotia, (902) 717-1020, [email protected]