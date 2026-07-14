SHUBENACADIE, NS, July 14, 2026 /CNW/ - Airbus Helicopters has delivered the final of four H125 aircraft to the Nova Scotia Department of Natural Resources (NSDNR), successfully concluding the province's fleet renewal programme.

Ordered in 2024, the new aircraft replace a previous fleet that entered service in 2016. The modernised fleet will support critical provincial missions, including wildfire response, search and rescue, aerial surveillance, and emergency and personnel transportation in remote areas.

Nova Scotia Department of Natural Resources completes fleet renewal with four Airbus H125 helicopters

"These helicopters are essential tools for responding quickly to emergencies, supporting wildfire response, search and rescue, and other critical work that helps keep Nova Scotians safe," said Minister of Natural Resources, Tory Rushton. "Thank you to the folks at Airbus who have been working closely with our Air Services team to make sure these are equipped for their variety of duties."

"Completing this fleet renewal gives Nova Scotia a modern, capable, and versatile fleet ready to support the critical work carried out by the Department of Natural Resources," said Dwayne Charette, President of Airbus Helicopters in Canada. "The H125 has proven itself in demanding environments across Canada, and we are grateful for Nova Scotia's continued confidence in Airbus to keep their crews equipped and ready to respond when communities and natural resources are at risk."

To meet NSDNR's specific operational needs, the helicopters feature Canadian-designed supplemental type certificates and specialised mission equipment. This includes high-visibility doors, cargo pods, longline capability, cargo mirrors, an enlarged floor window, a cable cutter, a litter kit, and an optimized utility panel.

Renowned for its performance, maneuverability and versatility, the H125 is widely used for demanding aerial work and public service missions. Its flat cabin floor and broad range of available optional equipment allows operators to rapidly reconfigure the aircraft for the mission. Today, more than 4,800 H125 family helicopters are flying globally in the most demanding conditions. The H125 is the absolute market leader in the intermediate single-engine helicopter category, achieving a market share of around 75% in 2025.

SOURCE Airbus

Contacts for the media: Alison Ivan, AIRBUS, Helicopters, +1 905 531 5267, [email protected]; Amélie Forcier, AIRBUS, Canada, +1 514 452 5279, [email protected]