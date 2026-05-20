MIRABEL, QC, May 20, 2026 /CNW/ - Airbus has launched the Airbus Tech Hub in Canada, a platform to catalyse breakthroughs in aerospace technology research and innovation with the local ecosystem.

Airbus Tech Hub in Canada. © Airbus SAS 2026 (CNW Group/Airbus)

The Canada Tech Hub, located in Mirabel, will complement the already existing network of similar facilities in South Korea, Japan, Singapore and the Netherlands. This global network aims to foster collaboration among industry leaders, academia and knowledge institutes, government, and start-ups, creating strong communities pushing boundaries in aerospace technology and preparing the future of aerospace. The Airbus Tech Hub in Canada will focus on three core technology pillars designed to bolster the A220 and future generations of aircraft and broader strategic objectives:

The development of sustainable materials: This includes composites materials, circularity including recycling processes for Titanium, and advanced conductive coatings.

This includes composites materials, circularity including recycling processes for Titanium, and advanced conductive coatings. The exploration of decarbonisation technologies: Key areas include next-gen batteries, electrical taxiing, fuel cells and H 2 systems, aerodynamics, and validating Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAF) for the A220.

Key areas include next-gen batteries, electrical taxiing, fuel cells and H systems, aerodynamics, and validating Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAF) for the A220. Manufacturing & Operations: Integrating AI and industrial robotics for the A220 production ramp-up, and Digital Twin applications

Additionally, the Hub will leverage Canada's leadership in AI and Quantum Computing as transverse capabilities to optimise everything from R&T simulations to flight operations.

"The launch of the Airbus Tech Hub in Canada is more than an expansion; it is a strategic fusion of Airbus' technology vision with Canada's world-class aerospace competence," said Rémi Maillard, EVP Engineering Airbus Commercial Aircraft and Head of Technology Airbus. "By anchoring our research in this unique ecosystem, where AI leadership meets a commitment to decarbonisation, we are actively building the future of flight. Together with our Canadian partners, we will turn ambitious research into the industrial reality of a sustainable and digitally-integrated aviation industry."

This Tech Hub serves as a nexus for Airbus in Canada, creating synergies across Commercial Aircraft, Helicopters, Defence and Space, Airbus Atlantic and Skywise.

Leveraging leading academic institutions, such as McGill University and the University of Waterloo, and innovation accelerators like Centech, the Tech Hub will drive high-impact Canadian Research and Technology.

Supported by key ecosystem enablers including the MEIE (Ministry of Economy, Innovation and Energy), CRIAQ (Consortium for Research and Innovation in Aerospace in Québec), and ADM (Aéroports de Montréal), the Hub will not only advance technical frontiers but also cultivate a high-skill talent pipeline. Through dedicated PhD and Masters programs, Airbus invests to ensure a future-ready workforce capable of supporting Airbus' industrial and digital leadership in Canada.

In addition to a new Airbus innovation and prototyping facility, several projects have already been earmarked to be launched in the coming weeks, such as CiDAD (Advancing Circularity in Aircraft Dismantling), and TiRex (Titanium Recyclability for Next Generation Manufacturing), both supported by the MEIE through a CRIAQ program.

Stakeholders in the Canadian aerospace ecosystem, including industry leaders and technology start-ups, are invited to participate in the Airbus Tech Hub projects to help pioneer sustainable aerospace for a safe and united world. Discover how Airbus collaborates with partners to accelerate new technologies at airbus.com/en/innovation .

@Airbus #A220 #innovation #ecosystem #decarbonisation

Airbus Tech Hub in Canada. © Airbus SAS 2026

SOURCE Airbus

Contacts for the media: Amélie Forcier, AIRBUS, Canada, +1-514-452-5279, [email protected]; Annabelle Duchesne, AIRBUS, Canada, +1-438-402-4276, [email protected]