OTTAWA, ON, May 28, 2026 /CNW/ - Airbus has signed separate cooperation agreements with CAE Inc., L3Harris Technologies, and RTX's Pratt & Whitney Canada to support future Canadian defence opportunities and industrial collaboration. Signed at CANSEC, the agreements establish individual frameworks for collaboration to explore opportunities across key capability areas.

Airbus signs agreements with industry leaders CAE Inc., L3Harris Technologies, RTX's Pratt & Whitney Canada - © AIRBUS - 2026 (CNW Group/Airbus)

Aligning with three leading aerospace companies brings together Canadian expertise in propulsion, reconnaissance and simulation, with a focus on delivering rotary-wing solutions tailored to Canada's evolving defence requirements. CAE is a leader in mission and operational support providing training and simulation solutions to global defence and security customers. L3Harris Technologies provide WESCAM MXTM-Series electro-optical/infrared sensor systems for advanced imaging capability. Pratt & Whitney Canada is a global leader in the design, manufacture, supply and services of helicopter engines, including the H175 and H175M, supported by a world-class global service network.

"CAE brings market-leading technologies, advanced training and mission support expertise, and deep customer insight to develop state-of-the-art solutions that deliver value for defence and security customers in Canada and worldwide," said France Hébert, Vice President and General Manager, CAE Defense & Security, Canada and International. "Our capabilities in digital immersion and simulation manufacturing form the foundation for innovative, cost-effective training solutions tailored to the evolving needs of helicopter operators."

"This agreement marks an important opportunity to further position Canada as a leader in advanced technologies and integrations," said Donald Cummings, General Manager, WESCAM, L3Harris Technologies. "Through the WESCAM MX-Series, L3Harris is proud to support Canada's defence objectives while investing in the growth of the country's industrial base. We remain focused on delivering innovative, field-proven imaging capabilities that ensure mission success for our partners and end-users."

"This MoU reflects the long-standing relationship between Pratt & Whitney Canada and Airbus Helicopters, and our shared focus on future rotary-wing capabilities," said Scott McElvaine, Vice President of Sales & Marketing and Business Development for Pratt & Whitney Canada. "Together, we are exploring opportunities that strengthen Canada's aerospace industry through innovation, advanced technologies and long-term industrial capability, while supporting efforts to build domestic capabilities and co-develop advanced systems."

"Strong, capable alliances are essential to delivering a meaningful, sovereign defence capability," said Dwayne Charette, President of Airbus Helicopters in Canada. "These agreements reflect a shared commitment to supporting Canada's future mission needs while strengthening the country's aerospace and defence ecosystem. We are proud to work alongside respected Canadian industry leaders as we continue to build long-term capability and resilience here at home."

Through these new agreements, Airbus is further strengthening its long-term commitment to Canada, and reinforcing its role in supporting future mission readiness, industrial collaboration, and delivering capability where it is needed most.

Airbus Helicopters has operated in Canada for more than 40 years, supporting both civil and defence customers across a wide range of missions, including emergency medical services, law enforcement, search and rescue, utility operations, and defence. With a strong industrial footprint and close customer proximity, Airbus is committed to supporting Canadian operators and contributing increasing investment in the country's aerospace and defence ecosystem.

@AirbusHeli #MakingMissionsPossible #CANSEC2026

Airbus signs agreements with industry leaders CAE Inc., L3Harris Technologies, RTX's Pratt & Whitney Canada - © AIRBUS - 2026

SOURCE Airbus

Contacts for the media: Alison Ivan, AIRBUS, Helicopters, +1 905 531 5267, [email protected]; Amelie Forcier, AIRBUS Canada, 1-514-452-5279, [email protected]