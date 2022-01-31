NOVA NET LEASE REIT ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, Jan. 31, 2022 /CNW/ - Nova Net Lease REIT ("NOVA" or the "REIT") (CSE: NNL.U) is pleased to announce that, further to its recently completed initial public offering of trust units (the "Units") of the REIT (the "Offering"), the over-allotment option granted to the Agents (as defined below) to purchase up to an additional 15% of the Offered Units at the Offering Price (each as defined below) was partially exercised (the "Over-Allotment Option"). 240,322 Units were issued pursuant to the Over-Allotment Option, raising additional gross proceeds to the REIT of approximately US$300,000.

Pursuant to the Offering, the REIT previously issued 3,167,478 Units (the "Offered Units") at a price of US$1.25 per Unit (the "Offering Price") for gross proceeds to the REIT of approximately US$4.0 million.

The Units began trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange on January 4, 2022 under the symbol "NNL.U".

Following the closing of the Over-Allotment Option, there are 6,815,493 Units issued and outstanding.

The Offering was completed by a syndicate of agents led by Canaccord Genuity Corp., and including Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. and Haywood Securities Inc. (collectively, the "Agents").

