NOVA NET LEASE REIT ANNOUNCES THE CLOSING OF THE SALE OF SUBSTANTIALLY ALL OF ITS ASSETS

TORONTO, Jan. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Nova Net Lease REIT (the "REIT") (CSE: NNL.U) (OTCQB: NNLRF), a real estate investment trust with investments in cannabis-related properties in the U.S., announced today that the previously announced sale of Class A Units of Nova Net Lease Operating LLC, being substantially all of the REIT's non-financial assets, by Verdant Growth Properties Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary of the REIT, to Bluebird Real Estate Holdings, LLC for total gross proceeds of US$3.71 million has closed.

As previously announced, after providing for liabilities, unpaid transaction costs and administrative costs, the REIT expects to distribute its net assets to the REIT's unitholders and subsequently terminate the REIT in accordance with the REIT's declaration of trust in the first quarter of 2025. The REIT expects to issue a future press release with the estimated value of the liquidating distribution once it can be reliably estimated.

Additional information regarding the transaction can be found in the REIT's management information circular dated November 15, 2024 at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Nova

Nova Net Lease REIT is a cross-border real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to hold investments in cannabis-related properties located in the United States through its operating partnership. With the sale of its operating partnership completed, the REIT will begin the process to terminate.

