SAINT-EUSTACHE, QC, May 29, 2023 /CNW/ - Nova Bus, a member of the Volvo Group and a leading North American transit bus manufacturer, announces it has been awarded a base order of 124 LFSe+, with a potential additional order of 12 buses and up to 405 units in option, by the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC). The LFSe+ is the 40' long-range battery-electric bus model of Nova Bus. The buses from the base order will be delivered over a two-year period starting in 2024. This will be the first order of Nova Bus LFSe+ buses by the TTC. In addition, the order also includes an adoption process for other agencies in Ontario to enter into their own agreements with Nova Bus for up to 550 buses over four years.

Over the past ten years, Nova Bus has delivered over 1,300 buses to the TTC, including hybrid-electric buses. With this new order, the all-electric LFSe+ will support the bus fleet electrification efforts of the TTC, which are part of its commitment to be 50% zero emissions by 2030 and 100% zero emissions by 2040 or sooner.

The TTC operates over 156 bus routes with a fleet of over 2,000 buses serving over 111 million passengers on an annual basis (2021 data), making it one of the largest transit agencies in North America. With this order of battery-electric buses, the TTC will continue to be a North American leader in the adoption of zero–emissions technology bus fleets.

This order is made possible by a joint investment of $700 million from the Government of Canada's Zero Emission Transit Fund and the City of Toronto towards the electrification of the TTC's bus fleet. The funding will cover the purchase of battery-electric buses and chargers, and support upgrades related to sites and infrastructure.

Thanks to its long driving range, its reduced maintenance costs as well as the elimination of all pollutants and greenhouse gas emissions (GHG), the LFSe+ is a first-choice vehicle for the transition to sustainable transport. The LFSe+ represents a smart mobility solution combining the Nova Bus LFS platform, a durable, proven structure that facilitates access for people with impaired mobility, with the latest innovations in electromobility and security.

"We are delighted to build on our strong relationship with the TTC for this award of LFSe+ electric buses," stated Ralph Acs, President of Nova Bus. "The TTC has a long history of leading in battery-electric transit solutions and this announcement is in line with the agency's long-term sustainability goals. We couldn't be happier to be part of that journey to support the TTC with its zero-emissions commitment and the City of Toronto's goal of reducing 80% of its vehicle emissions by 2050."

About Nova Bus

Nova Bus, member of the Volvo Group, is a leading provider of sustainable transportation solutions in North America. Its portfolio includes electric, hybrid, CNG and clean diesel buses, high-capacity vehicles, as well as integrated intelligent transport systems. Nova Bus accompanies transit authorities and bus fleet operators in their transition to electromobility with its flagship LFSe+ long-range electric bus, combining the proven Nova Bus structure with the latest innovations in electric drive. Nova Bus is committed to helping reduce greenhouse gas emissions and positively contributing to a greener economy. For more information regarding Nova Bus products and services, please visit novabus.com.

SOURCE Nova Bus

For further information: Christos Kritsidimas, Head of Legal, Public Affairs & External Communications, Nova Bus, Phone: +1 (438) 350-0454, Email: [email protected]