MONTREAL, Nov. 2, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Nova Bus, leading North American transit bus manufacturer, is pleased to announce that it has won the bid to supply and deliver up to 150 40-ft LFS Diesel buses over a 3-year period, with option to renew for two additional one-year periods to Halifax Transit, the transit service provider of the city of Halifax. To meet the needs of fleet expansion and replacement, the five-year contract provides for the delivery of up to 190 buses that will be manufactured in Saint-Eustache and Saint-François-du-Lac, where the chassis are made. Deliveries are scheduled to start in 2021.

"This wonderful win comes in a highly exceptional period and we are delighted and very proud to renew our partnership with Halifax Transit and to continue to offer Halifax commuters with quality, reliable, safe and environmentally friendly buses," said Martin Larose, Vice President and General Manager of Nova Bus.

Long time customer, Halifax Transit, operates over 300 city buses including about 127 Nova Bus vehicles. Its fleet covers 67 routes in the Halifax area. This contract consolidates a partnership that started in 2010 and helps support Halifax to meet its sustainability objectives as well as Nova Bus' vision to be a leader in urban transportation.

"Halifax Transit is thrilled to trust once again Nova Bus for its transportation needs," said William Cutler, Manager, Bus Maintenance for Halifax Transit. "Not only is Nova Bus recognized for its reliable products, but it offers high quality support that meets their clients' demands and a high level of training for optimal use and maintenance of the buses to ensure performance at full capacity."

About Nova Bus

Nova Bus is a leading provider of sustainable transportation solutions in North America. Its portfolio includes electric buses and hybrid buses, high-capacity vehicles and integrated intelligent transport systems. As part of its Electro Mobility strategy, Nova Bus is moving forward with the electrification of key vehicle components to reduce fuel consumption and emissions. Nova Bus is part of the Volvo Group.

