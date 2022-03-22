Nourish Food Marketing's 2022 Halal Study shows growth of online and DTC grocery services amongst halal consumers in Canada

Shopper behaviour shows a gap retailers can take advantage of to better service the halal shopper.

"The immediate flag for us when reviewing results from this year's Halal Shopper Study was the opportunity highlighted for online grocery shopping," says Salima Jivraj, head of Nourish Multicultural and Account Director at Nourish Food Marketing. "With such growth in the platforms and interest from this shopper group, it's important that halal brands are represented on retailers' e-commerce platforms."

Seventy-two per cent of respondents said they do their shopping online compared to only about 53% of the general population when asked the same question. This difference in shopper behaviour shows a gap retailers can take advantage of to better service the halal shopper.

With limited retail shelf space, both grocery stores and manufacturers can reap the benefits of direct-to-consumer and online shopping channels to get their halal products to these eager consumers faster.

Fifty per cent of respondents rated companies as "good" or "very good" when asked if major food companies meet their needs for halal products. That figure is up from 32% in 2019 and is the highest reported since 2014. Although this is a major step in the right direction, the implication is there is still room for improvement, and not all shoppers feel their needs are being met.

"Due to the rise of COVID-19 in the past two years, it is clear that social channels have become a primary source for consumers to find out about new halal products," Says Jo-Ann McArthur, President of Nourish Food Marketing. "Television has also been a source of entertainment and knowledge due to the amount of time people spent at home during the pandemic."

The Halal Shopper Study has been used as a tool for many of Nourish Food Marketing's food and beverage clients. The study offers key insights into specific segments such as regional grocery store preferences, halal brand preference, and which certifying body consumers look to for verifying their halal products.

