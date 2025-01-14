QUÉBEC CITY, Jan. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - Nourcy is proud to announce the opening of a concept exclusive to Québec City Jean Lesage International Airport (YQB): Nourcy café traiteur. Starting in winter 2025, the terminal's public area will have more for passengers, their companions, and airport employees to enjoy. In addition to its beloved café concept and ready-to-heat meal service, the restaurant will also offer an alcoholic beverage menu for travellers who would like to share a drink with loved ones either before their flight or upon arriving in Québec City.

The current counter, currently located on the 2nd floor of the terminal, near the walkway leading to the car park, will be relocated to a more spacious location that offers better visibility for customers. Nourcy café traiteur will be located near international flight arrivals, just before the checkpoint. Crowned by a magnificent pergola, its refined design will blend seamlessly with the terminal's décor thanks to a collaboration with architectural firm Patriarche.

Passengers, companions, and airport employees will continue to enjoy the Nourcy team's efficient service, as well as the impeccable quality of the products they have offered at YQB for the past five years. A vending machine and coffee machine will be added, guaranteeing 24/7 access to a selection of fresh products outside opening hours.

"We're in the process of creating a concept specifically tailored to the needs of Québec City airport customers, whom I've been working with for the past five years. Everyone will be able to treat themselves in under ten minutes or sit comfortably and take their time to savour options like classic sandwiches or tasty Thai soup while waiting to cross into the secure area. Expect some new selections as well! This concept makes me want to innovate and keep coming up with new recipes. Stay tuned!" enthuses Nicolas Nourcy, owner of Nourcy.

"We are thrilled to continue our association with Nourcy, where for five years now, passengers and airport community employees have enjoyed high-quality service that reflects the colours and flavours of our wonderful region. We hope that everyone will enjoy the new concept, which will give people even more to enjoy at YQB around the clock," added Stéphane Poirier, President and CEO of YQB.

In addition to Brûlerie Rousseau's renowned 1867 espresso blend, travellers will be able to savour a variety of their snacks and desserts, as well as several Nourcy pastry creations. As always, the menu will feature products from local producers, including Bagel Maguire, Monsieur T., Fromagerie Perron, Laiterie Charlevoix, L. Fortin ham, and MAG mayonnaise. New additions will include beer from Le Roquemont microbrewery in Saint-Raymond de Portneuf. These Québec artisans contribute to the meals' outstanding quality and flavours.

Nourcy café traiteur will open at YQB in winter 2025.

