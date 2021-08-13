Notre-Dame Basilica of Montréal: AURA, the immersive experience by Moment Factory is back in a renewed form starting August 13

This updated version features three new scenes told through music and images that are projected onto the most exquisite backdrop there is: Notre-Dame Basilica of Montréal's breathtaking Gothic Revival architecture. The show celebrates the simplicity of light and the shapes, materials and colours of the Basilica.

The newly added musical moments showcase the Basilica's exceptional Casavant organ, which was inaugurated in 1891 and whose 7,000 pipes can be heard being played live during the show.

It was made possible by recording and sequencing a performance of Pierre Grandmaison, titular organist of the Basilica, that could later be played live without the musician while keeping all of the nuances and emphases of the composition. The soundtrack was composed by Marc Bell and Gabriel Thibaudeau of TROUBLEMAKERS. It includes an original orchestral composition performed by 30 musicians and 20 choristers, and features the impressive Basilica organ.

The uplifting effect of the organ and one-of-a-kind acoustics of the Basilica reveal the vast space surrounding the audience that reverberates to the powerful sound of this unique instrument for an authentic experience.

"In its new format, AURA has become a must-try experience to be discovered or rediscovered," said Jean-Charles Boily, CEO of the Fabrique de la paroisse Notre-Dame de Montréal. "This extraordinary artistic project offers a new perspective on the architecture and art of the Basilica, which will celebrate its 200th anniversary in 2029 and remains deeply rooted in Montréal's cultural life. Until we can welcome back international tourists, we want to excite and amaze Quebeckers from all across the province."

Éric Fournier, Partner and Executive Producer at Moment Factory, said: "We are very happy to contribute to the recovery of the entertainment industry by continuing our collaboration with Notre-Dame Basilica of Montréal. AURA offers visitors an immersive and collective experience, while showcasing this jewel of our architectural heritage."

The AURA experience

Participants are invited to sit in the nave for a spectacular performance that brings together light and music. Wherever they are seated, they will be amazed by the breathtaking scenes projected across the Basilica's walls, vaulted ceiling and altarpiece.

AURA will first be presented on Fridays at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. and on Saturdays at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Depending on demand, more performances may be added to the schedule. Tickets can be purchased online.

Adult (18+) $32.00 Student (17-22) $21.00 Senior (65 and over) $27.00 Child (6-16) $18.00 Family (2 adults + 2 children) $80.00 Group (10 people or more) $27.00

About the Notre-Dame Basilica of Montréal

Built between 1824 and 1829, Notre-Dame Basilica is a jewel of Montréal's architectural, artistic and religious heritage. Its Gothic Revival structure, sculpted furnishings and religious artworks all contribute to its heritage status and must be preserved and showcased. The Basilica was the first Gothic Revival church in Canada. It was promoted Minor Basilica in 1982 and became a National Historic Site of Canada in 1989. Close to 1 million visitors marvel each year at its impressive sanctuary, its polychromatic gilded vaulted ceiling, and the sound of its imposing Casavant organ.

It has the dual mission of creating and maintaining conditions favourable to the expression of liturgical life while optimizing the preservation, promotion and awareness of its historical, architectural and artistic heritage.

For many years, it has been a part of the city's life, making the most of its prime location by hosting various cultural events.

About Moment Factory

Moment Factory is a multimedia studio with a full range of production expertise under one roof. The team combines specializations in video, lighting, architecture, sound and special effects to create remarkable experiences. Headquartered in Montréal, the studio also has addresses in Tokyo, Paris, New York City and Singapore. Since its inception in 2001, Moment Factory has created more than 450 unique projects worldwide, including the Lumina Night Walk series. Productions span the globe and include such clients as Changi Airport, Notre-Dame Basilica of Montréal, Disney, Arcade Fire, Microsoft, Sony, Boston Museum of Science, Madonna, Cipriani, Universal Studios, the Toronto Zoo, and the Reims Cathedral. Visit www.momentfactory.com.

