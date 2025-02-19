QUÉBEC CITY, Feb. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Élections Québec invites electors in the Terrebonne electoral division to ensure that their name is on the notice of entry they will receive by mail in the next few days. This verification is important, as they must be entered on the list of electors at the address of their domicile to vote. On election day, they will not be able to enter or change their address.

Electors can also verify their entry online on the Élections Québec website, or by telephone at 1-888-ELECTION (1-888-353-2846).

Élections Québec will accept applications for entry or modification to the list of electors from Monday, February 24 to Thursday, March 13 at 2 p.m. However, the deadline for online applications is March 3, after which electors must apply in person. During an election period, changes made using the Service québécois de changement d'adresse do not apply to the list of electors used for the election. Therefore, electors must also change their address directly with Élections Québec.

Advance polling place

The notice of entry also indicates the address of the advance polling station as well as the dates and hours of operation. The notice is accompanied by a guide for the provincial by-election, which outlines the voting options available.

Information on polling places on election day (Monday, March 17) will be sent out in a second phase: electors should keep an eye on the yellow card they will receive in the mail during the week prior to election day. They do not need to have their card in hand to vote, but it can make the job of the election officers easier.

