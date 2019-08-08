Notice to the Media - Health Canada Officials Will Provide an Update on Important Steps Toward National Pharmacare Français

OTTAWA, Aug. 8, 2019 /CNW/ - Health Canada officials will provide an update on important steps toward National Pharmacare.

Officials will be available to answer questions from the media following a statement.

Date
August 9, 2019

Time
10:00 AM (EDT)

Location
Media Technical Briefing will be held by teleconference only.

Toll-free (Canada/US) dial-in number:
1-877-413-4815
Passcode: 7586006#

Notes for Media:
RSVP to hc.media.sc@canada.ca to receive a Technical Briefing Package the morning of the briefing

For further information: Media Inquiries: Thierry Bélair, Office of Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Health, 613-957-0200; Media Relations, Health Canada, 613-957-2983, hc.media.sc@canada.ca

