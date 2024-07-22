NOTICE TO THE MEDIA - Governments of Canada and British Columbia to make important health care announcement Français
Jul 22, 2024, 15:12 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, July 22, 2024 /CNW/ - The Honourable Mark Holland, Canada's Minister of Health, along with the Honourable Adrian Dix, Minister of Health for British Columbia, will make an announcement on improving health care for people in BC.
There will be a media availability immediately following the announcement.
Date
July 23, 2024
Time
9:30 a.m. (PDT)
Location
BC Cancer Research Institute (Centre)
675 W 10th Ave,
Vancouver, BC
Media may also join by Zoom: https://hc-sc-gc-ca.zoom.us/j/66207079525
Passcode: 786615
Please indicate your name (first and last) and media outlet when joining the event.
Media Inquiries: Matthew Kronberg, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Mark Holland, Minister of Health, 343-552-5654, [email protected]; Media Relations, Health Canada, 613-957-2983, [email protected]
