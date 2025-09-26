Notice to the media - Government of Canada to make an announcement to support access to sexual and reproductive health services Français
News provided byHealth Canada (HC)
Sep 26, 2025, 14:00 ET
MONTREAL, Sept. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marjorie Michel, Minister of Health, accompanied by Marie-Gabrielle Ménard, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism) and Member of Parliament for Hochelaga - Rosemont-Est, along with Mr. Eric St-Pierre, Member of Parliament for Honoré-Mercier, will make an important announcement to help make sexual and reproductive health services more accessible.
There will be a media availability immediately following the announcement.
Date
September 29, 2025
Time
2:30 pm (ET)
Location
Montreal, Quebec
Members of the media are asked to contact Media Relations at [email protected] to receive event location details and confirm their attendance.
SOURCE Health Canada (HC)
Media inquiries: Media Relations, Health Canada, 613-957-2983, [email protected]
