Notice to the media - Government of Canada to make an announcement on dental care in the Prairies
News provided byHealth Canada (HC)
Nov 27, 2025, 15:00 ET
WINNIPEG, MB, Nov. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - The Honourable Terry Duguid, Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South, on behalf of the Honourable Marjorie Michel, Minister of Health, will make an announcement about the Canadian Dental Care Plan and highlight funding from the Oral Health Access Fund.
There will be a media availability immediately following the announcement.
Date
November 28, 2025
Time
2:30PM (CT)
Location
The event will be held in-person at
University of Manitoba, Fort Garry Campus
137 Innovation Drive, Room 173
Winnipeg, MB
R3T 6B6
Media may also join by Zoom:
https://hc-sc-gc-ca.zoom.us/j/64353752464
Passcode: 251128
Please indicate your name (first and last) and media outlet when joining the event.
SOURCE Health Canada (HC)
Media inquiries: Emmanuelle Ducharme, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Health, [email protected]; Media Relations, Health Canada, 613-957-2983, [email protected]
