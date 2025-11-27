Notice to the media - Government of Canada to make an announcement on dental care in the Prairies Français

WINNIPEG, MB, Nov. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - The Honourable Terry Duguid, Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South, on behalf of the Honourable Marjorie Michel, Minister of Health, will make an announcement about the Canadian Dental Care Plan and highlight funding from the Oral Health Access Fund.

There will be a media availability immediately following the announcement.

Date
November 28, 2025

Time
2:30PM (CT)

Location

The event will be held in-person at

University of Manitoba, Fort Garry Campus
137 Innovation Drive, Room 173
Winnipeg, MB
R3T 6B6

Media may also join by Zoom:
https://hc-sc-gc-ca.zoom.us/j/64353752464
Passcode: 251128

Please indicate your name (first and last) and media outlet when joining the event.

