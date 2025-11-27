WINNIPEG, MB, Nov. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - The Honourable Terry Duguid, Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South, on behalf of the Honourable Marjorie Michel, Minister of Health, will make an announcement about the Canadian Dental Care Plan and highlight funding from the Oral Health Access Fund.

There will be a media availability immediately following the announcement.

Date

November 28, 2025

Time

2:30PM (CT)

Location

The event will be held in-person at

University of Manitoba, Fort Garry Campus

137 Innovation Drive, Room 173

Winnipeg, MB

R3T 6B6

Media may also join by Zoom:

https://hc-sc-gc-ca.zoom.us/j/64353752464

Passcode: 251128

Please indicate your name (first and last) and media outlet when joining the event.

SOURCE Health Canada (HC)

Media inquiries: Emmanuelle Ducharme, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Health, [email protected]; Media Relations, Health Canada, 613-957-2983, [email protected]