TORONTO, Feb. 21, 2024 /CNW/ - The Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., Minister of Labour and Seniors, on behalf of the Honourable Ya'ara Saks, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, will announce funding to prevent and address the mistreatment of older adults across Ontario.

There will be a media availability immediately following the announcement.

Media may attend the announcement either in person or via Zoom.

Date

February 22, 2024

Time

10:15 a.m. (ET)

Location



The event will be held in-person at:

Factor-Inwentash Faculty of Social Work

3rd Floor Lounge

University of Toronto

246 Bloor St. W., Toronto, ON

M5S 1V4

Media may also join by Zoom:

https://hc-sc-gc-ca.zoom.us/j/68289875735

Passcode: 220224

Please indicate your name (first and last) and media outlet when joining the event.

SOURCE Public Health Agency of Canada

For further information: Media Inquiries: Alexander Fernandes, Press Secretary and Senior Communications Advisor, Office of the Honourable Ya'ara Saks, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, 613-290-0318; Hartley Witten, Press Secretary and Senior Communications Advisor, Office of the Minister of Labour and Seniors, Seamus O'Regan Jr., 343-575-1065, [email protected]; Media Relations, Health Canada, 613-957-2983, [email protected]