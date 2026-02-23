Notice - ONTARIO SECURITIES COMMISSION and TAYLOR CARR, File No. 2026-3

TORONTO, Feb. 23, 2026 /CNW/ - The Tribunal issued a Notice of Hearing for a hearing to consider whether it is in the public interest to approve a Settlement Agreement entered into by the Ontario Securities Commission and Taylor Carr in the above-named matter.

The hearing will be held on February 25, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. by videoconference.

Members of the public may observe the hearing by videoconference, by selecting the "View by Zoom" link on the Tribunal's hearing schedule, at capitalmarketstribunal.ca/en/hearing-schedule.

A copy of the Notice of Hearing dated February 23, 2026, and the Application for Enforcement Proceeding dated February 12, 2026, are available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca

Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat

Ontario Securities Commission

Subscribe to notices and other alerts from the Capital Markets Tribunal:

https://www.capitalmarketstribunal.ca/en/news/subscribe

SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission

For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]