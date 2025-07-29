Notice - ONTARIO SECURITIES COMMISSION and EMERGE CANADA INC., LISA LANGLEY, DESMOND ALVARES, MARIE ROUNDING, MONIQUE HUTCHINS AND BRUCE FRIESEN, File No. 2025-7
Jul 29, 2025, 14:43 ET
TORONTO, July 29, 2025 /CNW/ - The Tribunal issued an Order in the above-named matter.
A copy of the Order dated July 29, 2025 is available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca
