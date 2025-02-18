Notice - ONTARIO SECURITIES COMMISSION and CRAIG DUNKERLEY, CLAUDIA HARVEY, BGRE CAPITAL CORPORATION, BG WEALTH GROUP INC., BG WEALTH GROUP GROWTH FUND LP, BG WEALTH HOLDINGS CORPORATION, BG WEALTH GP INC., BG WEALTH PROPERTIES INC., BG PROPERTY HOLDINGS INC., AND BLACKTHORN INVESTMENT GROUP INC., File No. 2025-4

TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - The Tribunal issued an Order in the above-named matter.

A copy of the Order dated February 18, 2025 is available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca

The hearing scheduled to be heard on February 19, 2025 at 2:30 p.m. will be heard on February 24, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. by videoconference.

Members of the public may observe the hearing by videoconference, by selecting the "View by Zoom" link on the Tribunal's hearing schedule, at capitalmarketstribunal.ca/en/hearing-schedule.

Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat

Ontario Securities Commission

Subscribe to notices and other alerts from the Capital Markets Tribunal:

https://www.capitalmarketstribunal.ca/en/news/subscribe

SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission

For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]