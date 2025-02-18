Notice - ONTARIO SECURITIES COMMISSION and CRAIG DUNKERLEY, CLAUDIA HARVEY, BGRE CAPITAL CORPORATION, BG WEALTH GROUP INC., BG WEALTH GROUP GROWTH FUND LP, BG WEALTH HOLDINGS CORPORATION, BG WEALTH GP INC., BG WEALTH PROPERTIES INC., BG PROPERTY HOLDINGS INC., AND BLACKTHORN INVESTMENT GROUP INC., File No. 2025-4
Feb 18, 2025, 12:27 ET
TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - The hearing in the above-named matter scheduled to be heard on February 19, 2025 at 1:00 p.m. will be heard on February 19, 2025 at 2:30 p.m.
Members of the public may observe the hearing by videoconference, by selecting the "View by Zoom" link on the Tribunal's hearing schedule, at capitalmarketstribunal.ca/en/hearing-schedule.
