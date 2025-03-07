Notice - ONTARIO SECURITIES COMMISSION and COINEX GLOBAL LIMITED, a company with its main address in Hong Kong, COINEX GLOBAL LIMITED, a Canadian company, COINEX GLOBAL LIMITED, an Estonian company, VINO GLOBAL LIMITED and HAIPO YANG, File no. 2025-3
News provided byOntario Securities Commission
Mar 07, 2025, 15:11 ET
TORONTO, March 7, 2025 /CNW/ - The Tribunal issued its Reasons and Decision and an Order in the above-named matter.
A copy of the Application for Enforcement Proceeding dated January 20, 2025, Reasons and Decision dated March 6, 2025 and Order dated March 6, 2025 are available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca.
Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat
Ontario Securities Commission
Subscribe to notices and other alerts from the Capital Markets Tribunal:
https://www.capitalmarketstribunal.ca/en/news/subscribe
SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission
For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]
Share this article