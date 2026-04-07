Notice - ONTARIO SECURITIES COMMISSION and ANDRE ITWARU, File No. 2025-22
News provided byOntario Securities Commission
Apr 07, 2026, 10:44 ET
TORONTO, April 7, 2026 /CNW/ - The merits, sanctions and costs hearing in the above-named matter scheduled to be heard on April 30, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. will instead be heard on June 17, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. by videoconference.
Members of the public may observe the hearing by videoconference, by selecting the "View by Zoom" link on the Tribunal's hearing schedule, at capitalmarketstribunal.ca/en/hearing-schedule.
Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat
Ontario Securities Commission
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SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission
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