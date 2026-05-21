Notice - ONTARIO SECURITIES COMMISSION and NAYEEM ALLI, File No. 2025-26
News provided byOntario Securities Commission
May 21, 2026, 11:58 ET
TORONTO, May 21, 2026 /CNW/ - The Tribunal issued its Reasons for Decision in the above-named matter.
A copy of the Reasons for Decision dated May 20, 2026 is available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca
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Capital Markets Tribunal
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SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission
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