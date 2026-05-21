OSC publishes 2025 Report on Canadian OTC Derivatives

TORONTO, May 21, 2026 /CNW/ - The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) today published its Canadian OTC Derivatives 2025 Annual Report (the Report). The Report gathers publicly available data in one place, providing transparency and summarizing key features of Canada's OTC derivatives markets in 2025 for investors and other market participants.

The Report looks at general characteristics and describes statistical trends and observations. Some highlights, include:

New sections on commodities, Ontario-specific analysis and new metrics on turnover and risk.

Canada's OTC derivatives market has increased 12.2 per cent in the fourth quarter year-over-year to $121 trillion in 2025, up from CAD $108 trillion in 2024.

Canada's share of the global OTC derivatives market, as measured by gross notional outstanding, was 9.2% as of June 2025.

Rule amendments and compliance reviews materially improved data quality, correcting previously inaccurate results for outstanding positions, average trade size and new transaction counts.

The OSC will continue its efforts to make this data available to investors and other market participants.

The mandate of the OSC is to provide protection to investors from unfair, improper or fraudulent practices, to foster fair, efficient and competitive capital markets and confidence in the capital markets, to foster capital formation, and to contribute to the stability of the financial system and the reduction of systemic risk. Investors are urged to check the registration of any persons or company offering an investment opportunity and to review the OSC investor materials available at https://www.osc.ca.

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SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission

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