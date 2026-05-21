OSC Disgorgement Order Stan Bharti and Neil Said, File No. 2026-23

TORONTO , May 21, 2026 /CNW/ - The Capital Markets Tribunal issued an order on May 8, 2026, in the matter of Stan Bharti and Neil Said. This order approves Settlement Agreements and, among other things, orders the respondents to disgorge money to the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) that was obtained through violations of Ontario's securities law.

Funds the OSC has collected under this order will be handled according to OSC Rule 11-502 and OSC Rule 11-503, which outline how these amounts may be distributed and how related costs are covered.

If you're an investor and want to stay informed about any potential future distribution of amounts collected under this order, you can fill out a Contact Information Form. Details about the order and how to stay updated are available on the OSC's website.

Status of Money Received under Disgorgement Orders issued on or after September 1, 2025

The mandate of the OSC is to provide protection to investors from unfair, improper or fraudulent practices, to foster fair, efficient and competitive capital markets, and confidence in the capital markets, to foster capital formation, and to contribute to the stability of the financial system and the reduction of systemic risk. Investors are urged to check the registration of any persons or company offering an investment opportunity and to review the OSC investor materials available at https://www.osc.ca.

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SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission

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