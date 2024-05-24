CALGARY, AB, May 24, 2024 /CNW/ - The Representative Plaintiff and Stampede Defendants have reached a tentative resolution on damages and costs, subject to Court approval and the establishment of an approved claims and distribution process. Further to the proposed resolution, a Settlement Agreement was executed by the parties on April 26, 2024. On April 30, 2024, the Alberta Court of King's Bench approved the plan of Notice to the Class regarding the hearing for approval of the proposed Settlement Agreement.

The link below directs to the JSS Barristers' Class Action webpage providing a copy of the Notice of Settlement Approval Hearing, the Order granted April 30, 2024, and an Affidavit attaching a copy of the proposed Settlement Agreement. The hearing to approve the proposed Settlement Agreement is scheduled for June 28, 2024, commencing at 2:00pm MT.

If a Class Member agrees with the proposed Settlement Agreement, no steps are required at this juncture. Any objections to the proposed Settlement Agreement must be received by Class Counsel prior to June 14, 2024, at 11:49pm MT, as set out in the Notice of Settlement Approval Hearing.

BACKGROUND

A lawsuit was certified as a Class Action against Philip Heerema, Calgary Exhibition and Stampede Limited, and the Calgary Stampede Foundation. By way of a prior settlement approved by the Alberta Court of Kings Bench, the Stampede Defendants agreed to accept responsibility for all liability and pay 100% of the damages awarded, determined, agreed upon, or otherwise assessed in favour of the Class. Subsequently, the Representative Plaintiff and Stampede Defendants reached a tentative resolution on damages and costs, subject to Court approval and the establishment of an approved claims and distribution process.

https://jssbarristers.ca/class-actions/philip-heerema-and-calgary-stampede-foundation/

SOURCE Jensen Shawa Solomon Duguid Hawkes LLP

For further information: Kajal Ervin, Managing Partner, 403-571-0745