Statement by JSS Barristers LLP regarding the Settlement of a Class Action Against the Calgary Exhibition and Stampede Limited and the Calgary Stampede Foundation (the "Stampede Defendants")

CALGARY, AB, June 28, 2024 /CNW/ - the Alberta Court of King's Bench has approved a $9.5 million settlement in a class action commenced against Philip Heerema and the Stampede Defendants. JSS Barristers LLP is legal counsel to the Representative Plaintiff, N.B., and to the certified Class.

The settlement resolves protracted litigation against the Stampede Defendants and will hopefully provide impacted Class Members with a measure of closure and aid in their healing. The settlement was reached following several meetings with the assistance of two Justices of the Court of King's Bench and after extensive negotiations. As part of the approved settlement, Epiq has been appointed as the Claims Administrator and Class Members will shortly be able to submit claims for compensation to the Claims Administrator. Further information regarding the claims process will be provided to Class Members.

Carsten Jensen, KC (counsel for the Class) commended survivors for having the courage to come forward and to hold the Defendants to account:

"The Representative Plaintiff, N.B., and other Class Members demonstrated tremendous courage and resolve. They shared their personal stories and experiences, which laid the groundwork for a resolution on behalf of the Class. The settlement would not have been possible without their involvement."

Mr. Jensen noted that the settlement also includes a commitment by the Stampede Defendants to implement additional and enhanced measures and programs. He added:

"Multiple Class Members were victimized by the same predator over almost three decades. That should never have happened. It should never happen again. I encourage parents, peers and community members to be vigilant and to take steps to protect those who might be vulnerable. I also call on those same stakeholders to hold the Stampede Defendants to their commitments."

Kajal Ervin (Managing Partner at JSS Barristers LLP and counsel for the Class) observed that the litigation against the Stampede Defendants is now at an end but affected Class Members continue to struggle with the harm caused to them:

"The survivors carry with them a difficult weight. My hope is that they can find ways to heal and to flourish going forward."

Contacts: Carsten Jensen, K.C, FCIArb, Phone: 403-571-1526, Email: [email protected]; Kajal Ervin, Phone: 403-571-0745, Email: [email protected]