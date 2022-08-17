ST. JOHN'S, NL, Aug. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - The Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for Newfoundland and Labrador is holding public hearings on the new federal electoral map that was released on June 28, 2022.

The Commission makes final decisions about where the electoral boundaries will be located, after consultation, giving the public and members of Parliament an opportunity to express their views and participate in the process.

"As part of the Commission's ongoing outreach, we are reminding you about the upcoming hearings that will be taking place across the province commencing August 15, 2022, and continuing until September 16, 2022. We invite your comments and participation.," said the Honourable Justice Alphonsus E. Faour .

The deadline to submit written feedback has been extended to September 17, 2022. Individuals who are interested in presenting at a public hearing may notify the Commission up until the day of the public hearing they wish to attend.

The Commission would also like to note that it has rescheduled a public hearing in Happy Valley-Goose Bay. The updated information is as follows:

Note that it has rescheduled a public hearing in Happy Valley-Goose Bay Federal Electoral Districts Time of Hearing Date of Hearing Location and Address of Hearing Labrador 1 p.m. Thursday, August 25, 2022 Hotel North Two

382 Hamilton River Road

Happy Valley-Goose Bay, NL

A0P 1C0

The public hearing was originally scheduled for August 24, 2022. The Commission apologizes for any inconveniences the change may cause.

To obtain a copy of the Commission's proposal or for more information about the public hearings, visit www.redecoupage-redistribution-2022.ca or call 1-855-726-4103.

For further information: Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for Newfoundland and Labrador, Website: redistribution2022.ca; Email; [email protected]; Mailing address: Ms. Pamela Ryder Lahey, Secretary to the Commission, Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for Newfoundland and Labrador, John Cabot Building, 3rd Floor, 10 Barter's Hill, St. John's, NL A1C 6M1; Telephone: Telephone (toll-free): 1-855-726-4103, TTY (toll-free): 1-800-361-8935; Media enquiries: [email protected]