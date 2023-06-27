OTTAWA, ON, June 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Imagine Canada is pleased to announce the appointment of Pascal Lépine as Chair of the Board of Directors and the election of Danisha Bhaloo-Shivji as Director. Pascal Lépine succeeds Ronan Ryan, the outgoing President, who held this position for the past two years.

Pascal Lépine holds an Executive MBA from McGill-HEC Montréal and founded Atypic more than 20 years ago. Today it is the largest marketing communications agency specializing in social campaigns for charities and nonprofits. Together with his team, he has worked with more than 500 foundations and associations and has helped numerous local and international organizations.

"Since joining the board in 2016, Pascal Lépine has been a key contributor in helping advance Imagine Canada's strategic direction and ensure the long-term sustainability of the organization. His commitment to nonprofit organizations and the communities they serve is well rooted in his personal and professional projects. In addition, since joining the Board, one of Pascal's main priorities has been to help build more relationships with organizations in Quebec. We are pleased to have him as our Board Chair," said Bruce MacDonald, President and CEO of Imagine Canada.

"My goal, during my tenure as board chair, is to follow in the distinguished footsteps of my predecessors. I am focused on extending the organization's legacy of important achievements and supporting our mission of enabling Canadian charities and nonprofit organizations to better serve communities in Quebec, the rest of Canada and abroad. My wish is that Imagine Canada will continue to be a forerunner in our community and to advance the excellence of our members, who come from diverse, inclusive, as well as fair and equitable communities, through the quality of its governance and programs," said Pascal Lépine, Chair of the Board of Directors of Imagine Canada.

As a volunteer, Pascal Lépine has volunteered with more than 40 organizations in recent years. In addition to his commitment as Chair of the Board of Imagine Canada, he sits on the Board of Directors of the Opéra de Montréal and the Monastère-Cabaret de cirque.

A new recruit to the Imagine Canada Board of Directors

Imagine Canada members also elected a new Director, Danisha Bhaloo-Shivji. A certified fundraising executive, Danisha works as a fund development manager at the Boys & Girls Clubs Big Brothers Big Sisters of Edmonton and will bring her extensive experience in the industry to the Board. She has held several volunteer positions, including co-chair of Women United with United Way of Alberta Capital Region, director of United Way Centraide Canada and member of the Women United Global Leadership Council.

Imagine Canada would like to thank outgoing Chair, Ronan Ryan, for his dedicated work leading the organization; he will continue to sit on the Board as a director. We also thank Lynne Skromeda, who is stepping down from the Board of Directors after six years of service; we are deeply grateful for her contribution.

About Imagine Canada

Imagine Canada is a national, bilingual charitable organization whose cause is Canada's charities. Through our advocacy efforts, research and social enterprises, we help strengthen charities, nonprofits and social entrepreneurs so they can better fulfill their missions. Our vision is of a strong Canada where charities work together alongside business and government to build resilient and vibrant communities.

