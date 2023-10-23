MONTRÉAL, Oct. 23, 2023 /CNW/ - The Board of Directors of the Société québécoise du cannabis (SQDC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Suzanne Bergeron as the SQDC's President and Chief Executive Officer. Ms. Bergeron will be the first woman to head the SQDC and will take up her duties on November 27.

Suzanne Bergeron (CNW Group/Société québécoise du cannabis)

With an McGill-HEC Montréal Executive MBA, governance training from the IGOPP (Institute for Governance of Private and Public Organizations) and an Executive Leadership Certificate from Cornell University, Suzanne Bergeron has more than 20 years' experience in strategic management, talent development and strategic planning of executive succession.

For 18 years, she worked at Sodexo, a global provider of restaurant, facility and equipment management services, where her positions included Administrative Services Manager (Canada), National Learning Event Manager (Canada), Chief of Staff, Office of the Group CEO (France), Talent Project Manager (France), Vice President, Human Resources (Canada), President of Sodexo Canada and Global Talent Director. Throughout her career, Ms. Bergeron helped make Sodexo a leading business partner in its industry and an employer of choice in both Canada and Europe.

In her role as President and Chief Executive Officer, Ms. Bergeron will guide all of the SQDC's operations to ensure the company can carry out its mission of distributing cannabis with a focus on health protection in order to convert users to the legal market without encouraging cannabis use.

About the Société québécoise du cannabis (SQDC)

The SQDC is a government corporation mandated to distribute and sell cannabis in Québec while prioritizing customers' health and safety. The company is committed to offering quality products and to increasing knowledge and awareness of the health impacts of cannabis use. The objective is to reduce the scope of the illegal cannabis market in Québec. All the SQDC's profits are remitted to the Fonds de lutte contre les dépendances, a fund managed by the Ministère des Finances du Québec, and reinvested primarily in cannabis-related education, prevention efforts and research. For more information, visit SQDC.ca.

SOURCE Société québécoise du cannabis

For further information: Vanessa Roland, Media Relations, 514 966-8963, [email protected]