Notice of appointment - Normand Bisson appointed President and CEO of the Quebec Beverage Container Recycling Association

MONTREAL, Feb. 24, 2023 /CNW/ - Mr. Martin-Pierre Pelletier, Chairman of the Board of Directors, announces the appointment of Mr. Normand Bisson as President and CEO of the Quebec Beverage Container Recycling Association (QBCRA), the Designated Management Organization responsible for the expansion and modernization of the deposit system. President of Boissons Gazeuses Environnement (BGE)1, Mr. Bisson has been overseeing the work of the QBCRA for several months. He will officially take office on Monday, February 27, 2023.

"Normand Bisson is a highly-qualified administrator who plays a key role in the deployment and success of the deposit system in Quebec. We are pleased to welcome him and entrust him with leading the Quebec Beverage Container Recycling Association, where he will be able to put his extensive knowledge and skills to good use," said Mr. Pelletier.

During his 18 years at BGE, Mr. Bisson has built strong partnerships with industry players, including government, RECYC-QUÉBEC, producers and retailers. His accomplishments demonstrate in-depth knowledge of Quebec and Canadian deposit systems, waste management issues and the principles of a circular economy. Among other things, he directs the Consignaction program, which aims to raise consumer awareness about the benefits of the deposit system.

Mr. Bisson has held numerous senior positions in large service companies. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) from HEC Montreal and is a designated Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA).

The Quebec Beverage Container Recycling Association

The Quebec Beverage Container Recycling Association (QBCRA) is the Designated Management Organization (DMO) for the development, implementation, finance and management of the deposit system, in line with the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) principle. Its members are the various beverage producers involved in the recovery, reuse, recycling and reclamation of beverage containers in the province of Quebec. For more information, visit: www.aqrcb.org.

___________________________________ 1 BGE is a non-profit organization created by the industry to administer the deposit system for non-refillable soft drink containers and to ensure compliance with the law, regulations and the deposit agreement.

SOURCE Quebec Berverage Container Rcycling Association (QBCRA)

